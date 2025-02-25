“Mathematically” Mikel Arteta refuses to give up on winning the Premier League

Arsenal is struggling in the Premier League title race, while Liverpool appears to be leading with much comfort and confidence. This marks the third consecutive season the Gunners have been chasing the league leaders, having lost the previous two seasons to Manchester City. This time, however, it is Liverpool standing in their way, and if the North London side cannot make up the gap, it would be a third consecutive year of disappointment for them.

Arsenal has been dealing with several injury problems, with many of their top stars currently sidelined, but Mikel Arteta is adamant that this should not be used as an excuse. Despite these setbacks, the Gunners know they will struggle to win games and maintain the level of consistency that Liverpool has shown this season. But Arteta is not ready to concede just yet.

The Arsenal manager addressed the situation in a recent interview with Arsenal Media, stating, “Mathematically it’s possible. You are there, you have to play every game. Three days ago we could close the gap and you are one and a half games away [from catching them]. It doesn’t matter, we have to continue to go. The difficulty is higher than it was three days ago, but if you want to win the Premier League, you will have to do something special, and with the circumstances we have, you’re probably going to have to do something nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League.”

Arteta’s words reflect a never-give-up attitude, believing that with the right mentality, his squad can still push for the title. Arsenal still has several fine players in their ranks and, despite the challenges, they know they are capable of challenging for the crown. Liverpool could still stumble along the way, and if Arsenal continues to work hard and win their remaining matches, the title is still within reach. The Gunners will not give up until the final whistle blows.