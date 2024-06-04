Matilda’s boss: “I’m a bit concerned” about Arsenal Women Caitlin Foord’s hamstring injury

Arsenal Women’s Caitlin Foord, alongside her Arsenal teammates Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross, are currently with their national team – Australian Women’s Matilda’s. Our Gunners are all in the Australia squad for the two matches they have played against China PR on Friday, May 31st, and Monday, June 3rd.

The 1st encounter ended in 1-1 draw between the Matilda’s & China PR, while the 2nd friendly, last night, saw the Matilda’s beat China 2-0.

During their 1-1 draw with China PR, on 31st May in Adelaide, 29-year-old Caitlin Foord was on the pitch for only 15 minutes of the second half, before she felt a problem with her leg muscle, and was substituted off.

Australia were trailing China PR 0-1 when Foord replaced Clare Wheeler in the 62nd minute but by the 77th minute, the Arsenal Women star had to be replaced. Foord did not play in the 2nd match.

The Matildas boss assured it was a precautionary measure before next month’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but revealed the No. 9 had been on reduced duties in the camp so far.

“I’m a bit concerned,” Gustavsson said via Optus Sport. “I’m looking at myself a little bit here as well because some of the players, like I said, came in very, very tired both mentally and physically and had a couple of niggles. She’s been one of them that hasn’t really trained fully until [Friday].”

“It’s all about getting out of this camp without injuries now, and preparing for the Olympics as well,” he said.

A big Arsenal squad flew to Melbourne almost immediately after the WSL season ended, for an exhibition match against the A-League Women’s all-stars recently – which our Gunners won 1-0. All players then moved on to join their international teams.

Are we asking our players to play too much? We reported recently on Arsenal’s Katie McCabe, who seemed to pull up with a hamstring injury as she captained Ireland against Sweden directly after returning from Australia..

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

