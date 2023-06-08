Matt Le Tissier slams Gareth Southgate over Bukayo Saka decision

Gareth Southgate’s decision to entrust Bukayo Saka with the crucial spot kick for England at Euro 2020 has come under criticism from Matt Le Tissier.

Saka, who had been one of England’s standout performers throughout the tournament, was chosen to take the decisive penalty. Unfortunately, his miss resulted in Italy claiming the trophy amid the electric atmosphere of Wembley Stadium.

Tragically, Saka faced reprehensible racial abuse in the aftermath, leading to multiple arrests. Reflecting on the choice, Le Tissier deems it as one of Southgate’s regrettable mistakes during his tenure as England’s manager.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘That was the most horrific decision made by an England manager I have ever seen in my life.

‘I think he (Southgate) has done the bare minimum of what should have been expected given the teams we played against.’

Saka had the confidence to take that kick and could have scored as he had done before and after that time.

It wasn’t England’s day and Southgate would probably allow him to take it if the manager had to do it over again.

