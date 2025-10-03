Matt Le Tissier thinks Arsenal man is best in his position in the league

There are several outstanding goalkeepers currently playing in the Premier League, but Matt Le Tissier has suggested that David Raya stands out as the very best. The Spaniard, now in his third season as an Arsenal player, has established himself among the top goalkeepers in world football since making the move from Brentford.

Raya’s arrival at Arsenal has been pivotal in strengthening the club’s defensive solidity, contributing to their ability to challenge in the biggest competitions. His consistency, composure and reflexes have provided Arsenal with a reliable last line of defence, helping them to remain competitive at the highest level.

Praise from Matt Le Tissier

Speaking to Football Insider, Le Tissier said, “This boy has to be amongst the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. If not, the best goalkeeper in the Premier League on current form.”

Le Tissier’s assessment places Raya ahead of some of the game’s biggest names, including Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alisson Becker, both of whom are widely regarded as world-class goalkeepers. His comments underline the impact Raya has had at Arsenal and the recognition he is receiving for his performances.

Raya’s Impact at Arsenal

Since joining the Gunners, Raya has played a vital role in ensuring defensive stability. His ability to make crucial saves at key moments has often kept Arsenal in matches and allowed them to build momentum in important fixtures. Supporters recognise his contribution as a significant factor in the club’s push for major honours, and his form continues to inspire confidence among both teammates and fans.

While the debate over who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League remains open to personal interpretation, Raya’s record and influence speak volumes. His positioning, distribution and command of the penalty area have marked him out as one of the finest in his position.

At present, Raya’s performances make a strong case for him being the number one goalkeeper in England, and his trajectory suggests that he will remain at the forefront of conversations about the world’s best for years to come.

