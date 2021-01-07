Matt Macey’s exit from Arsenal delayed?

Maat Macey is supposedly in talks with Arsenal over a severance package, but if he has a new job lined up, why are we paying?

The shot-stopper made two senior appearances during his eight-month spell in North London, but that time now looks set to come to an end.

READ MORE: See why our partners believe Arsenal are to blame for youngsters likely departure

The goalkeeper was believed to be headed for Scotland this month on loan, with his current contract at Arsenal not to be renewed at the end of the season, meaning he would not be expected to wear our famous red and white shirt again.

The Football Insider now claims that his move to Hibernian is held up because he and Arsenal are yet to agree on their terms to part ways, although the parties are claimed to be at an ‘advanced stage’.

A medical is believed to have been completed and a contract agreed for him to join the Scottish side, but the goalkeeper is supposedly awaiting a severance package to part ways with the North London outfit.

It seems absurd to me that we would be paying him off, when he appears to have lined up his next role, when we would usually be looking for a fee from a new player’s club to release them early.

You can understand why we would be willing to release him on a free transfer, although the agreement could well be that we agree to pay part his wages in order to see him leave, which isn’t all that out of the ordinary.

Patrick