Matt Turner hopes the story of his fast rise in football inspires someone else

Arsenal’s Matt Turner is a latecomer to football as a sport and the goalie hopes his remarkable story inspires someone.

Most footballers kick the ball as soon as they start walking, but Turner turned to the sport when he was 16.

Ideally, some players have broken into first-team football or at least are playing for the U21 of a club at that age.

It is hard to start playing football that late and still make it to the professional level.

However, Turner has done it and moved to Arsenal in the last transfer window to become their second choice.

The American goalie could be their first choice at the World Cup and he says via The Daily Mail:

‘I think I’ve done like a lot of that reflecting already. I know it’s unlikely, but then I know once you step on that field no one cares if you didn’t start playing soccer until you were 16.’

Adding: ‘It’s cool I just hope it goes to show somebody some day if they’re wavering on whether or not to play the sport or thinking it’s too late to do something – either sports wise or in their personal life, anything – that they can still achieve it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Turner has an inspiring story that will certainly touch hearts around and it is great to see him at a top club like Arsenal.

His next move would be to become the number one for the USA and at Arsenal, which will take a lot of work.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Aaron Ramsdale on the heat at the World Cup, beer, Saka and Ben White!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids