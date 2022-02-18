Matt Turner insists that he has not joined Arsenal to be second choice

The new Arsenal signing Matt Turner, who was finally confirmed as joining us in the summer from New England Revolution, is used to having to work his way up from the bottom and to win his place by sheer hard work.

Having decided to become a keeper later than most lads, he was not considered for the MLS draft and had to do a scholarship at the age of 22 after a pre-season trial and work his way up to the first team. In just two years he made his MLS debut, and two years later (2020) was named their MVP. Then just a year later was called up to the USA Mens Team and was quickly promoted to Number One.

He has made it clear he not moving to the Emirates to become a benchwarmer. “When I got my first chance with the national team, it was only as a No. 3,” Turner said in the Standard.

“No one ever really took me seriously, so I’m not going over there just to collect a cheque and ride off into the sunset.

“I’m going to push myself, I’m going to push Aaron and continue to help him get better and help myself get better.”

The boy from New Jersey has proved himself to be a fighter to get to the very top, and he doesn’t intend to stop now that he has earned a place in one of the Premier League’s top teams.

“You dream. You don’t really see a clear path of how it’s going to happen, but you just trust the work and trust your dream every single day, and continue to work hard, be self-aware, know what you need to work on, and listen to your coaches around you.

“I understand that it’s really challenging to get your foot in the door, so it’s really hard to say no to not only the chance to go fulfil a dream, but also to go challenge myself at the highest level and play for one of the biggest, most recognisable brands in the world in Arsenal.”

You just have to admire his determination and confidence. He certainly has proven to me that he will try his damnest to displace Aaron Ramsey once he is given a chance to prove himself.

Watch out Aaron, you’ve got some real competition!