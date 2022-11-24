Matt Turner knows who England’s danger man is when USA take on England

After England’s demolition of Iran, with two goals from Arsenal’s very own Bukayo Saka, the Lions are hot favourites to finish top of their Group at the World Cup.

But first of all there is the small matter of getting some points off the USA, who had a very hard-fought draw with Wales in their opening match, despite completely dominating the first 45 minutes.

Arsenal’s Matt Turner, between the sticks for USA, kept a clean sheet until failing to stop an unstoppable Gareth Bale penalty, and is now looking forward to keeping England out, but he has no doubt where his biggest goal threat comes from. Bukayo Saka of course! “I think it’s pretty clear. He’s one of the young stars of world football,” Turner said. “He’s a top, top player and I think you don’t need me to tell anybody on our team how much of a threat that he poses in the game.

“He’s scoring goals in a variety of ways. He’s really developed, mature. He’s gotten stronger from what I understand. I’ve only worked with him for a few months. I’m looking forward to playing against familiar faces. I think he’s a really, really good player that can change any game that he takes part in.”

It is great to see Turner playing against top talent like Saka and Co. It could be very interesting….

