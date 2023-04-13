Matt Turner opens up on Mikel Arteta’s man management

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has opened up on how awesome Mikel Arteta is with his players and their families.

The Spanish manager is one of the finest in the business and changed the culture at Arsenal when he joined the club.

The Gunners have a strong bond in the dressing room now, with the manager making everyone feel important even if they do not play regularly.

The Arsenal gaffer ensures all his players feel wanted and extends that love and appreciation to their families.

Turner has struggled to play often this season as the club’s second choice, but he still feels his manager is an amazing person.

He said to CBS via The Mirror Sport:

“He is a super respectful person. He has love not only for the players but also their families and their wives and kids. He goes up to them after games, he shakes their hand, looks them in the eye and gives them a hug and a kiss.

“It makes your family feel a part of the success as well. He’s done a great job of creating a [positive] atmosphere. I’m not the type of person who takes their job lightly. I want to be playing every single chance I can get.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta knows how to give his players all the support they need; this is one way players feel important at the club.

Everyone’s family is a key part of their life and if the gaffer continues to show he appreciates them too, they could be vital in helping the club keep its best players.