Matt Turner publicly begins his switch from Arsenal to Nottm Forest

Turner’s Impending Forest Move Suggested by Social Media Activity

In a telling move, goalkeeper Matt Turner has recently begun following Nottingham Forest’s official Instagram account, hinting at an imminent transfer. The player has successfully cleared his medical examination, with an official announcement expected shortly.

🚨 Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Arsenal for the transfer of Matt Turner 💰 The deal is worth £7m + £3m in add ons 🔜 The US keeper is on his way to Nottingham for a medical pic.twitter.com/Y0hStc8haR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 7, 2023

The deal is poised to close at £10 million, add-ons included, a substantial sum considering Turner’s limited playtime under Mikel Arteta’s tenure spanning 18 months. This represents a lucrative deal for Arsenal, effectively doubling their initial investment of £5.5 million for the American goalkeeper in the winter of 2022.

With Turner’s departure, Arsenal’s focus can now shift toward finalizing the acquisition of David Raya, potentially elevating their goalkeeper lineup with a formidable backup.

While speculation looms over whether the current number one, Aaron Ramsdale, will relinquish his position, heightened competition for the goalkeeping role is guaranteed.

As the pieces fall into place, Arsenal’s transfer dealings are poised to reshape their squad dynamics, particularly within the crucial goalkeeping department.

Raya’s arrival will further strengthen the current team and will make sure that any drop of form of Ramsdale is not too deeply felt by the team.

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…