Matt Turner sends a message to Ramsdale ahead of his summer arrival

Incoming Arsenal signing, Matt Turner says he looks forward to working with and challenging Aaron Ramsdale for a place on the Gunners’ team from next season.

The American has completed his transfer to the Emirates from the New England Revolution, but he won’t join them until the end of this season.

His arrival means Ramsdale will have even more competition for his first-team spot, which should make him get even better.

Turner is not looking to join the Gunners just to sit on the bench, but he recognises that Ramsdale has paid his dues in the game, and the 27-year-old hopes to learn from the current number one.

‘I’m really excited to get to know Aaron Ramsdale,’ Turner told the Major League Soccer YouTube channel.

‘He has loads of experience throughout every top league in England and he’s had a great season.

‘Speaking to him and getting to know him and developing that working relationship will be great, and then challenging him to become better and allowing him to help me to become better too.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

One of the best things a manager wants is to have two good goalkeepers competing to play.

This will make whoever is selected give his best, knowing that he could lose his place on the team.

Hopefully, Turner will also perform well if he is chosen to represent Arsenal in the cup competitions.

