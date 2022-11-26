Matt Turner shows his quality with top class performance to stop England scoring

After England’s six goal mauling of Iran, it looked like qualification for the knockouts would be easily confirmed when the Three Lions took on Matt Turner’s under-rated USA team last night.

But the Americans were certainly no pushovers and were mostly dominant in the first half, in fact they came closest to winning the game when Christian Pulusic hammered his shot against the crossbar.

At the other end, no matter what England threw at Matt Turner, he proved equal to it, and after 180 minutes of this World Cup, the Arsenal reserve keeper has only had his goal breached once, by an unstoppable Gareth Bale penalty.

Does everyone now believe that Matt Turner can challenge Aaron Ramsey to be Arsenal Number One? Matt Turner's performance against England: 90 minutes played

3 saves (2 inside the box)

4 high claims

42 touches

20 passes (74.1% accuracy)

12 long balls (5 accurate) pic.twitter.com/IGhsimvOQ5 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 26, 2022

This clean sheet for Turner means that the Group is still poised on a knife edge, with England set to face a nervy finale against their neighbours Wales needing to not lose to ensure progression, while the USA will have to beat the surprise package of Iran to join them in the play offs.

If Turner continues to play this well, the USA could still have many games to play in this tournament…

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…