Matt Turner shows his quality with top class performance to stop England scoring

After England’s six goal mauling of Iran, it looked like qualification for the knockouts would be easily confirmed when the Three Lions took on Matt Turner’s under-rated USA team last night.
But the Americans were certainly no pushovers and were mostly dominant in the first half, in fact they came closest to winning the game when Christian Pulusic hammered his shot against the crossbar.
At the other end, no matter what England threw at Matt Turner, he proved equal to it, and after 180 minutes of this World Cup, the Arsenal reserve keeper has only had his goal breached once, by an unstoppable Gareth Bale penalty.
Does everyone now believe that Matt Turner can challenge Aaron Ramsey to be Arsenal Number One?
Matt Turner's performance against England:
90 minutes played
3 saves (2 inside the box)
4 high claims
42 touches
20 passes (74.1% accuracy)
12 long balls (5 accurate) pic.twitter.com/IGhsimvOQ5
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 26, 2022
This clean sheet for Turner means that the Group is still poised on a knife edge, with England set to face a nervy finale against their neighbours Wales needing to not lose to ensure progression, while the USA will have to beat the surprise package of Iran to join them in the play offs.
If Turner continues to play this well, the USA could still have many games to play in this tournament…
———————————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video Highlights – Juventus 1-1 Arsenal Women – Miedema saves a point to stay top of the Group
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arteta – once again has been proved right for the umpteen number of times. Any Mat any day over Leno. Mat Ryan, Mat Turner. Arteta knows best!
In my opinion,Aaron Ramsey is no match for Turner’s goalkeeping abilities cos it’s too late in his career to ditch being a midfielder for being a goal keeper 😛
You’re naughty
He’s a good keeper but i don’t think he’s at ramsdale’s level. Not as good with his feet and occasionally makes the wrong decision with crosses (not that ramsdale is always perfect either). In any case, I think he’s a very reliable keeper and definitely at the level you’d want for a number 2 at a top level side as he’s good enough to keep the no 1 on their toes.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he moved on relatively soon to be a starter somewhere else, though. He’s building his reputation nicely.
He is our number two, and his chance will come, don’t think he commands the defence as well as Ramsdale, Turner is a bit too quiet, but he is at the right club and he had a good performance last night
Wet your bread Matt, would really like the USA goes far in this competition.
Although school children in England knows Brazil is my team, it is development of football in the west why am disappointed America and Canada lost the chance to host this tournament.
One can just imagine if football is able to dominate sports in the US as it now does in England.