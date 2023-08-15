Matt Turner thanks Arsenal fans for “a special day” at the Emirates

Turner thanks Arsenal fans for warm welcome

The USMNT international Matt Turner finally made his Premier League debut with current team Nottingham Forest. And the goalkeeper was clearly pleased with it.

The former Arsenal number 2 made his debut for Nottingham Forest, just a few days after his move from the Gunners.

Despite the result not going in his favour, Turner took to social media to express his gratitude towards the travelling Forest fans who supported him and also the welcome his received from fans of his previous club.

The Forest man said on Instagram, “@officialnffc debut and Prem debut✅ a dream was finally realized yesterday. Thank you to the Forest fans who made the trip! See you at the City Ground on Friday!”

He concluded, “Also just wanted to say thanks for the warm welcome back to the Emirates, it was truly a special day for me and my family.”

The goalkeeper’s stint at Arsenal saw limited game time, mainly due to Aaron Ramsdale holding the number one spot. However, with the imminent arrival of David Raya at Arsenal, it was clear that there was no space for Turner in the team, who would naturally want to play more minutes ahead of 2026 World Cup.

🗣️| Matt Turner on advice to David Raya: “Work hard, it's not going to be easy. No matter how well you train, make the most of your opportunities, I guess, but Aaron [Ramsdale is] a really great goalkeeper, but I guess also the culture. “You need to understand the culture of… pic.twitter.com/gHMqapUDdy — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) August 13, 2023

Arsenal upgrading in the form of Raya, while Turner getting more minutes at a Premier League club was a win-win situation for both.

Even though his Arsenal stint last for barely 18 months, I’m sure the American will see his Arsenal days as one of his career highlights.

Writer – Yash Bisht

