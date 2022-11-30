Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal’s Matt Turner the hero as the United States qualify for World Cup knockouts

The Arsenal second choice keeper Matt Turner has really shown his worth at the World Cup as he has helped the States to reach the knockout stages in Qatar.

The Gunners Number One Aaron Ramsey may also be at the competition, but Turner has conceded the same amount of goals from open play as Ramsdale has – ZERO!

Against Wales in the opener, Turner made a great save from Ben Davies and it looked like they would take all three points until Gareth Bale took an unstoppable penalty near the end to claim a draw.

Turner also kept England’s mighty array of strikers out with a notable save from Mason Mount, and he also kept a clean sheet against Iran yesterday, to make sure they now face Holland in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Not only has he had a safe pair of hands but he has been applauded for his excellent distribution skills, as shown in the lead up to yeterday’s winner against Iran from Christian Pulisic….

When he arrived from America, there were doubts amongst many Arsenal fans that he had the experience or quality to play as a replacement to Ramsdale, but I think he has now put those doubts to rest. Don’t you?

