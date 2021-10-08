Matteo Guendouzi aims a fresh dig at Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi says he feels so happy playing in front of the Olympique Marseille fans and he hasn’t felt that way in his career before, in a sly dig at Arsenal.

The troublesome midfielder is on his second consecutive loan spell away from Arsenal after spending last season on loan at Hertha Berlin.

He fell out with Mikel Arteta in the 2019/2020 season and he may have played his last game for the Gunners already.

However, he is blossoming back in France and has even just earned a re-call to their senior national team.

In a recent interview, he said he was convinced to move to his present club after speaking with its president and current manager.

He then admits he loves to play in front of a full crowd of Marseille fans because of the true love they show to him.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football: “Before coming to OM, I had a few choices. The speeches of Pablo Longoria, the president, and Sampaoli convinced me. I immediately said I want OM. It’s the biggest French club, the one who has won the Champions League, there’s a great history. There’s the strongest crowd in the country, and maybe continent.

“All these things confirmed my choice. I like playing in a full stadium when at home. I like to feel the true love from the fans for this club. That’s what I found here. I haven’t been this happy since the start of my career”.

The Frenchman was initially a fan favourite at Arsenal before his Gunners career fell apart.

The Gunners have since signed impressive midfielders like Albert Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey and they don’t need him in their squad again.