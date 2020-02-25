Matteo Guendouzi appears to have learned his lesson

Matteo Guendouzi responds positively to training ground bust-up with Mikel Arteta.

After being dropped for the Newcastle game because a spat he had with his manager, Matteo Guendouzi has responded positively about the whole situation and he seems to have won a place back in the team.

The Frenchman reportedly clashed with Mikel Arteta when the team was on their training camp in Dubai and his attitude forced the manager to drop him from the side that faced the Geordies.

He was reinstated for their game against Olympiacos and has responded well to his punishment since, according to Mirror Sports.

Guendouzi remains one of Arsenal’s most important players and the club has high hopes that he would develop to become one of the stars of the game.

Mikel Arteta also seems to rate him highly, but the Spaniard is trying to recreate the culture of the club and that includes the attitudes of the player as well.

The Spaniard banishing Guendouzi was to show others that there would be no room for a bad attitude on his team and whoever doesn’t have the right mind set that fits into what he is trying to create will have to be cut off.

Guendouzi has struggled to play regularly under Arteta so far, but the manager has shown that he will only give chances to players that he feels are ready to play.