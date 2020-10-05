Matteo Guendouzi completes deadline day Arsenal departure

Hertha Berlin has confirmed the loan signing of Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.
The Frenchman had been frozen out of the Arsenal first team since June when he fell out with Mikel Arteta.
He was expected to start afresh this season and Mikel Arteta even claimed that he will be given the chance to have another opportunity as an Arsenal player.
But he hasn’t featured for the club this season and it looked increasingly likely that he would leave the club.
Having failed to use him as a sweetener to land Houssem Aouar, the Gunners have now managed ship him out on loan to Hertha Berlin.
The German side is on a signing spree in this transfer window and the French midfielder will become the latest player that joins them in Berlin.
Guendouzi still has two years to run on his Arsenal deal and he will hope that he can impress Arteta from his loan spell in Germany and earn a place back in the Arsenal team when he returns in the summer.
This deadline day is expected to be a busy one for Arsenal like most teams, but they will still be able to do business with other English lower division teams after today.
Good to see him leave on loan. Torriera should follow suit soon.
Now awaiting the Partey Announcement!!!
Jim Beglin running commentary: “That was a wonderful run from AFCBell, he’s been the star player of this match, he’s been dazzling and strong headed all summer.. He dribbles DiMarzio, here he comes.. Can you look at that? He just left David Ornstein in the dust..
He he comes, is he going to take the shot?!
Oh no!! That was a trick shot, he passes the ball to Charles Watts, Charles Watts is going for goal here.
He takes one down the left corner in the 18 yard box, the ball is going in!!
On no!! Here comes Fabrizio Romano with the perfect Tap in!!
In the 18 yard box!! Can you believe it!! He scores!!!
Arsenal win! Thomas Party’s secured!!
Absolute scenes at the Emirates.”
Jon Champion: (Takes a deep breath and says “You know what Jim when you look at the absolute work Bell put in, and the finish Fabrizio is executed.. I’m wondering can he do more? You know can he do more that Tap in goals??”
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Haha,aren’t u going crazy but let’s hope the private jet! won’t go missing
😂😂😂Hilarious Eddie. Let’s keep calm for a couple more hours till it gets confirmed by the club
This isn’t a bad move to be honest for all parties. Matteo will get guaranteed game time and will develop into a better player then come back more mature for Arsenal next summer. Then his value could go up and can cash in or he becomes the player we all think he can be…
Interestingly we have signed their CB Rekik for Hertha for £900k. Does that mean Chambers, Papa or Mustafi is leaving??
Get Thomas Partey wrapped up and let’s have a go at this top4. COYG
I think the relationship with MA is so bad that I don’t think we will see him in the famous red and white again.
Shame really as I really liked his ‘little sh!t’ attitude and if he gets his head screwed on can be a great player. Always reminded me of a peak Robbie Savage but with skillz.😁
Robbie Savage with skillz 👌😄
Looked after his hair just as much 😜
I hope Douzi comes back matured and a better player.. Would love to have him fulfill his potential here
👍👍👍
Hear Hear!
👍👍
£3.6m loan fee, good business!
No loan fee…but they’ll pay his wage
That’s what I thought…
Can only agree that this loan move could help him fulfill his talent. I though he was great but went off the boil – maybe as a result of discipline issues – who knows?
All that I would add to those among us who have criticised Arteta’s stance on this sort of thing is that the whole team eventually showed no real discipline under Emery and we came down on them very hard. They were pampered etc etc
Arteta had to deal with that as one of his top priorities
That said, I really do hope that Guendouzi has a really successful year and comes back a better player and young man
Well said. Those players were over pampered too much. It’s why I’ve never complained about Arteta’s strict ways.
We have a bunch of spoilt players.
Arteta is weeding them out and even though the sight of it might be unbearable for some.
It’s what’s necessary for us to rebuild
Diego Simeone is furious…
I don’t know how Arsenal pulled this shithousery but it’s kinda funny and satisfying.
Arsenal never bothered negotiating with Atlectico today and didn’t even inform Atletico of their intentions.
Instead AFC called Laliga straight and activated the RC… Simeone wasn’t expecting to lose him.
Yeah well I guess the reason Arsenal did that was because of the way Atletico handled the negotiations for Torreira and Partey.
Will it favour us long term? Can we still do business with them?
😀😀😀😀
Good luck to him but way out if his depth at a club like Arsenal .
I was waiting for Barca and Madrid to come in and bid 50 million .
Dan what do u mean by club like Arsenal. Who do u support spuds?
I’m not sure what Dan meant either
Thomas Partey esta en Londres para firmar con el @Arsenal 🥳
You’ve gotta fight for your right to Partey 😝😆