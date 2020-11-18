Matteo Guendouzi former boss reveals what he is like to manage

Matteo Guendouzi developed a reputation for being a fiery individual in his two seasons at Arsenal.

The young Frenchman has been shipped out of the club on loan to Hertha Berlin after falling out with Mikel Arteta.

He was frozen out of the Arsenal first team after his last issues with the manager, but that wasn’t the first time that he has shown his hot-headedness.

His former manager at Lorient, Mickael Landreau has now revealed that the midfielder can be complicated to manage and that he has an oversized ego.

Landreau is a legend in French football after making record appearances in the Ligue 1 before hanging up his boots in 2014.

Landreau claims that the midfielder needs to be made a captain and placed in the spotlight and he would do just fine, claiming that is how he is and has to be accepted that way by his teammates.

He admitted that the 21-year-old is a pain on a daily basis before adding that he is talented as well.

He told Canal+: “I think he needs to be in the spotlight, to be a leader. He needs to be a captain or vice-captain, and he will try to make the most of it.

“Because that’s the way he is. And that means that his teammates have to accept him the way he is, because he’s a pain on a daily basis.

“He’s a pain on a daily basis, but on the other hand, he’s talented.”