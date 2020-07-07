Matteo Guendouzi future uncertain as news emerges of training banishment

David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been forced to train alone since the loss to Brighton, and the club are considering a swap deal to offload him in the coming window.

The French midfielder has featured in 57 Premier League matches for Arsenal since joining from Ligue 2 side Lorient in the summer of 2018, but may well have played his last game for the club.

The Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has grown frustrated with the youngster who has failed to overcome his attitude issues, and despite previous warnings, now looks like he has outdone himself.

The manager has now ordered for Guendouzi to train alone with a fitness coach, in what could well be his last chance to show Arteta that he is willing to get with the program, but The Athletic also claim that the club are considering a swap deal in order to offload him in the coming window.

It is frustrating to see such a young talent be wasted, but the team must be together in their bid to return to the fore, and one weak link can be enough of a distraction from our goals.

Guendouzi has previously fallen out with the manager during their warm-weather training camp in Dubai back in February, where he found himself left out the squad for the following match, but he has since been exiled for the last two weeks after his squabbles during the Brighton match, where he was spotted gripping Neal Maupay by the throat.

Can any of you see Guendouzi playing again this season? Will other clubs be put off by his signature in the coming window?

Patrick