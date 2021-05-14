Matteo Guendouzi linked with return to France

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi is being linked with a return to France with Marseille.

The midfielder is currently on loan in Germany with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, where he has played a key role in the side prior to his injury.

Guendouzi was initially frozen out after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta following a Premier League matchup with Brighton, where he is believed to have been acting out, and he eventually completed the previous season training alone.

The 22 year-old isn’t expected to be walk back into Mikel Arteta’s first-team in north London at the end of his loan deal, whether his performances on the pitch proved he was deserving one or not, but that doesn’t mean that he couldn’t convince the manager to give him a chance.

While that seems unlikely however, Marseille could well be willing to try their hand at acquiring him.

LaProvence claims the Ligue 1 club are likely to part ways with midfield stalwart Boubacar Kamara in the coming window, and they are eyeing Guendouzi as his potential replacement.

I don’t personally want Guendouzi to be sold however, as I personally believe he has the potential to be our best central midfielder, whilst I also have strong reservations on the kind of player that we will be able to attract this summer, knowing we are extremely likely not to be able to offer European football of any kind.

Should Arteta reconsider his stance on Guendouzi for the good of the team?

Patrick