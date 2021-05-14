Matteo Guendouzi linked with return to France

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi is being linked with a return to France with Marseille.
The midfielder is currently on loan in Germany with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, where he has played a key role in the side prior to his injury.
Guendouzi was initially frozen out after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta following a Premier League matchup with Brighton, where he is believed to have been acting out, and he eventually completed the previous season training alone.
The 22 year-old isn’t expected to be walk back into Mikel Arteta’s first-team in north London at the end of his loan deal, whether his performances on the pitch proved he was deserving one or not, but that doesn’t mean that he couldn’t convince the manager to give him a chance.
While that seems unlikely however, Marseille could well be willing to try their hand at acquiring him.
LaProvence claims the Ligue 1 club are likely to part ways with midfield stalwart Boubacar Kamara in the coming window, and they are eyeing Guendouzi as his potential replacement.
I don’t personally want Guendouzi to be sold however, as I personally believe he has the potential to be our best central midfielder, whilst I also have strong reservations on the kind of player that we will be able to attract this summer, knowing we are extremely likely not to be able to offer European football of any kind.
Should Arteta reconsider his stance on Guendouzi for the good of the team?
Patrick
Arteta should leave arsenal
BOOM!
When the unibrow flop is gone…… than we can properly judge our assets such as Guendouzi!
This site is full of praise for Arteta’s winter transfer dealings. We got rid of players for NOTHING in return. Are we going to do that again with our young players that are supposedly not good enough.
Like that Joe Willock…. who now plays for an inferior team and has scored more goals than any of our attacking midfielders have all season.
What do I expect Arteta to fo
Poor attitude will always bring u down
It will be a good deal for both us and Marseille considering contract situation for both (1 year left). The two players are good.
And since Arteta does not like Matteo, it will be useful to him too, Marseille is a good team in France.
I wish it happens, if we cannot cash on Matteo.
@Patrick
I agree with you Gooner. Matteo has the ability to be top class. Streets ahead of any of the AMs we now have. Hope we don’t sell him…