Matteo Guendouzi wasn’t having “fun” at Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi was axed from the Arsenal first-team setup from July until he left the club on loan in the last transfer window.

He currently plays for Hertha Berlin and it was a move that he needed to make if he wanted to play football again.

Having developed the reputation for being a hot-head, he fell out with Mikel Arteta, who banished him from his first team.

Although the midfielder was reportedly forgiven at the start of this season, he still struggled to play and would probably have been axed from the Europa League squad if he had stayed.

He was speaking about leaving Arsenal recently and he claimed that he needed to have “fun” while playing and that is exactly what he is being offered at his current loan team, Hertha Berlin.

He adds that when you have been playing games and suddenly get sidelined, it hurts.

“I needed to have fun on the pitch, to regain confidence and that’s what Hertha offers me. It really is a choice I made,” the Gunners loanee told Telefoot via Goal.com

“In the space of two seasons I have played more than 80 games with Arsenal.

“When you play less, you start to think and it hurts”