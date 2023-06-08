Maurizio Sarri wants a reunion with an Arsenal player

Jorginho, who joined Arsenal six months ago, could be on the move again during the current transfer window.

The Brazilian-Italian midfielder made the switch from Chelsea to the Emirates in January, as Arsenal sought to bolster their midfield options.

He impressed with some strong performances for the Gunners towards the end of the season, and he still has one year remaining on his 18-month contract.

However, there is now interest in bringing him back to Italy, where he began his career before moving to the Premier League.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Maurizio Sarri is keen to reunite with Jorginho at Lazio, following the club’s qualification for the Champions League.

The report suggests that Sarri has held discussions with the club’s board regarding their plans for the summer transfer window, and Jorginho’s name was among those discussed.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has had a good half-season at the Emirates, but we cannot lose him and Granit Xhaka in the same transfer window.

The Euro 2020 winner has a lot of experience, especially in the Champions League and it will be useful to us in the next campaign if we keep him in the squad.

He is not the type of player that will fetch us a good fee on the transfer market, so we probably should just keep him in the squad instead of selling him.

