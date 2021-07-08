Maurizio Sarri wants to take Arsenal outcast to Lazio

Maurizio Sarri has asked his new club, SS Lazio, to complete the signing of Arsenal midfielder, Lucas Torreira this summer.

The Uruguayan spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid after being declared surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

He is still not expected to be a part of the plans at Arsenal this season and Mikel Arteta will be happy to sanction his move away from the club.

Although he failed to impress in Spain last season and remains unfancied at the Emirates, he seems to have admirers in Italy.

Calciomercato reports that Lazio and Fiorentina are competing for his signature ahead of next season.

The report says Sarri wants a leading central midfielder in Rome and he has asked the Biancocelesti to add the 25-year-old former Sampdoria man to his squad.

He is looking to make a name for himself again in Serie A after sitting out management for the whole of last season following his sacking by Juventus at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

Arsenal is open to selling Torreira as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

Selling him would provide them with much-needed funds and it will also free up space for new signings.