Mavropanos and Nelson score and other Arsenal loan updates

Arsenal’s on-loan players are doing well at their respective clubs and the past week saw some of them put in impressive performances for their temporary employers.

In the latest update on the club’s website, Hector Bellerin played the entire 90 minutes as Real Betis beat Real Sociedad 4-0.

Lucas Torreira also continued his fine run of form with another 90 minutes under his belt for Fiorentina. They beat Salernitana 4-0 to build a 3-game-winning streak.

Reiss Nelson was among the goals as Feyenoord beat Maccabi Haifa 2-1 in their last Europa Conference League game. He also came on as a late substitute in their next game against Groningen.

Dinos Mavropanos loves to score and netted his fifth of the season for Stuttgart in their 2-0 win against Wolfsburg.

William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi played twice for Olympique Marseille in the past week against Lokomotiv Moscow and Strasbourg.

While Saliba played the entirety of both games, Guendouzi got 69 minutes and 65 minutes of action in both fixtures.

Miguel Azeez got an assist for Portsmouth against Morecambe, while Jordi Osei-Tutu made his first appearance for Nottingham Forest since his return from injury. They beat Swansea 4-1.

Nikolaj Moller scored for Viktoria Koln against SV Weiden, but played just 3 minutes of normal time in their next game against Eintracht Braunschweig.

Alex Runarsson, Harry Clarke and Matt Smith were also in action for their respective loan clubs in an enjoyable week for the club’s loanees.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see so many Arsenal loanees do well at their temporary homes.

This means the club should have better players added to its squad at the end of this season or it can offload some of them for good fees.

It would be interesting to see if Saliba will finally get a first-team chance and how much the Gunners can make from selling Torreira and Guendouzi.

