Mavropanos happy at Stuttgart but regrets injury problems

The on-loan Arsenal defender Dinos Mavropanos was sent to Stuttgart in the summer to gain some much-needed regular first team football, considering the glut of central defenders that Arsenal have on their books.

But then again, Arsenal have spent most of the season so far with a shortage of defenders, with Pablo Mari, Holding, Chambers, Mustafi and David Luiz spending time in the treatment room, and Saliba and Sokratis being left out of our squads completely.

But it appears that we wouldn’t have been better off if he had stayed with us, as the big Greek was also injured in pre-season, and has only made one start for VfB so far. But now he is approaching full recovery and is hoping that he can soon start competing for a starting place in the Stuttgart side.

“The team here are very good“, Mavropanos told VfB TV (transcripted by Insidefutol). “The environment is also perfect because the people around, all the coaching staff and also the players are very good.

“In the first months, for me, it was very easy to be part of this team.

“I was a bit unlucky with my injury back in pre-season, but everything is fine.

“I just need some rhythm and then I’ll be back with the team in full training.

“For my future, I hope, everything goes well until the end without more injuries, not just for me but also for the team because every player is important.“

You have to feel sorry for Mavropanos, as his career at Arsenal has been very stop/start and his continuing injury problems means that we have never really seen what he is capable of. Perhaps Arteta is hoping that one day he will prove his worth before returning to Arsenal’s squad, but it is a little too early to make a judgement I think…