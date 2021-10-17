Mavropanos has more goals than Aubameyang this season (plus video)

Although it quite clearly looks like Mikel Arteta has made a massive improvement in Arsenal’s defensive abilities, the Gunners are still seriously lacking in the goalscoring department, with Aubameyang our top striker with just 2 goals in the League.

But we have an on-loan defender over in Stuttgart who is making waves this season as a goalscorer, after not being deemed good enough to challenge any of our defenders in the Premier League. Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent out on loan last January and after an impressive 12 games last season, was allowed to stay in the Bundesliga for another season’s loan, with a very small sell-on clause of just £2.5m next summer.

He has probably already increased his value tremendously after starting all 8 of Stuttgart’s games so far, and also scoring three goals in the process.

This was his latest one this weekend against Borussia Moenchengladbach, and what a superb strike it was!

What a goal Mavropanos pic.twitter.com/lYQqSFGC9X — Billy (@Billyinho7) October 16, 2021

Personally this would persuade me to allow him to play further up the field, as maybe he is better midfielder or striker than a defender.

One things for sure, Arsenal may regret letting him leave for such a minor fee at the end of his loan…

Dan Smith stars in this week’s The Just Arsenal Show ahead of the Crystal Palace match