Max Allegri wants his next job abroad, would you still take him?

Former Arsenal managerial target, Max Allegri has opened the door to the Premier League as he rejected the offer to take over at Cagliari before informing the club that he wants his next job to be outside of Italy, according to the club’s chief, via the Mail.

This would be good news to any team outside of Italy that is looking for a new manager with a proven record of winning titles and building a strong team.

He was deemed not good enough by Milan despite helping them win the 2010/2011 Serie A and their loss became Juventus’s gain.

The Italian was appointed Juventus manager in 2014 and he won five consecutive titles with the Old Ladies, despite serious competition from the likes of Maurizio Sarri, then of Napoli.

He was also a Champions League runner up on two occasions when he was the manager of the Old Ladies.

The Gunners now have a good manager in Mikel Arteta, we have been doing better than when we started the season since he became our manager.

However, the Spaniard still has to prove himself and this is just his first managerial position.

As an Arsenal fan, I think we need to start winning things as soon as possible and having a manager with a proven track record helps to achieve that.

I know that Mikel Arteta will be given a few more years to prove himself, but would you take Allegri at the end of next season if he was offered to Arsenal and Arteta had still won nothing?

An article from Ime



