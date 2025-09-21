Max Dowman breaks yet another record in the Arsenal youth set-up

Arsenal teen sensation Max Dowman has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the last few months, breaking a number of records for the Gunners across various age groups right up to the first team. The youngster has also featured prominently for the Young Lions, representing his country at U-17 level in the recent European Championships.

Ahead of Arsenal’s game against Manchester City, the youngster dropped back to the youth side this weekend and he featured against Wolves for the Arsenal U-21s on Saturday. In what was his Premier League 2 and U-21s debut, the 15-year-old also broke a club record.

Dowman becomes youngest ever scorer for Arsenal U-21s

Dowman scored a brilliant solo goal and in doing so became the youngest ever goalscorer for Arsenal U-21s in the Premier League 2, replacing Reiss Nelson. According to Arsenal youth expert Jeorge Bird, the youngster is the third youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League 2 overall behind Jeremy Monga and Jeremie Boga.

His contributions proved telling overall, as he scored to make it 2-2 before Andre Herriman-Annous netted a 98th-minute penalty to seal a 3-2 win.

A bright future ahead

After being named in the matchday squad in each of the last four games for the first team, Max Dowman’s involvement with the U-21s on Saturday will certainly rule him out of Sunday’s clash against Manchester City. Still only 15, there will be no urgency to rush his development irrespective of the buzz surrounding the player.

He has already made his Premier League debut, playing 26 minutes against Leeds United, while also making the briefest of appearances against Liverpool at Anfield. There is ample time to integrate him slowly into the first team and it is certain he will receive more minutes as the campaign goes on.

Benjamin Kenneth

