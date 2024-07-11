Maybe Arsenal don’t need a new striker this summer – We just need Jesus to be back to his very best

There is talk of Arsenal boosting their attack, as well as speculation about attacking-minded players like Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson all possibly leaving. Despite these discussions, the fact that Gabriel Jesus, who didn’t have a particularly successful last season, isn’t associated with an exit should be significant. It could indicate that the Brazilian has a chance to redeem himself next term.

With injuries last season, Jesus struggled to maintain his consistency. In reality, since his injury during the Qatar FIFA World Cup in December 2022, which sidelined him for three months, the former Manchester City star has never been the same.

But, ideally, after a beneficial rest this summer, the return of Gabriel Jesus will be so sweet. We talk about Kai Havertz spearheading the Arsenal attack, but if Jesus’ first few months as a Gunner (before the 2022 World Cup break) taught us anything, it’s that if he regains full fitness and sharpness, he’s a formidable attacking option.

Like me, did you ever wonder if, if Jesus had been sharper last season, Arsenal would not have failed to win the league by a mere two points after the 2023–24 season—he’d have given them the extra edge?

Next week, when Arsenal players return from pre-season, Jesus will be among the first to report, energized and ready to hone his skills for the upcoming season. The Brazilian has major ‘breaking’ potential, as evidenced (in the Sofascore graphic highlighted) in his cameo in the 2-2 Champions League draw between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, in which he flipped the script. We can for sure expect much more from Gabriel Jesus next season.

If he returns to his very best, he will certainly make our forward line even more formidable….

Sam P

