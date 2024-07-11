Maybe Arsenal don’t need a new striker this summer – We just need Jesus to be back to his very best

There is talk of Arsenal boosting their attack, as well as speculation about attacking-minded players like Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson all possibly leaving. Despite these discussions, the fact that Gabriel Jesus, who didn’t have a particularly successful last season, isn’t associated with an exit should be significant. It could indicate that the Brazilian has a chance to redeem himself next term.
With injuries last season, Jesus struggled to maintain his consistency. In reality, since his injury during the Qatar FIFA World Cup in December 2022, which sidelined him for three months, the former Manchester City star has never been the same.
But, ideally, after a beneficial rest this summer, the return of Gabriel Jesus will be so sweet. We talk about Kai Havertz spearheading the Arsenal attack, but if Jesus’ first few months as a Gunner (before the 2022 World Cup break) taught us anything, it’s that if he regains full fitness and sharpness, he’s a formidable attacking option.
Like me, did you ever wonder if, if Jesus had been sharper last season, Arsenal would not have failed to win the league by a mere two points after the 2023–24 season—he’d have given them the extra edge?
Next week, when Arsenal players return from pre-season, Jesus will be among the first to report, energized and ready to hone his skills for the upcoming season. The Brazilian has major ‘breaking’ potential, as evidenced (in the Sofascore graphic highlighted) in his cameo in the 2-2 Champions League draw between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, in which he flipped the script. We can for sure expect much more from Gabriel Jesus next season.
If he returns to his very best, he will certainly make our forward line even more formidable….
Sam P
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
Jesus for one, is NOT a striker. Jesus thinks he is, Pep does not, thats why they parted ways. Jesus is a free spirit and does not hold his position. He is a winger at best and arguably, doesn’t suit our style of play. He is best gone and replaced.
Exactly right, Jesus was never a striker and never will be. Expecting something different this year is a foolish endeavor.
Injury prone, not clinical or a good finisher, he is a winger if he plays at all. Pep found that out, and we have outgrown him like City did.
For me the fact that Arteta is looking at bringing in a no.9 means he sees that Jesus or Nketia is maybe not suited or fully capable for the duties. Because with Havertz he was bought as a utility player. Jesus is very skilled, for me he’s yet to fulfill his true potential and injuries are not helping. Relying on him as an option at no.9 is a huge risk, I’d prefer him on the wide areas. He does bring something different from what we already have, a good dribbler in tight spaces, especially when brought in 2nd half when opposition is tiring
On my side Jesus has nowhere to take Arsenal, my opion both Edu and Arteta should cash him in…. Was a waste of money
In my opinion it’s too bigger risk to rely upon Jesus to provide the necessary “extra” strike power that Arsenal need.
For one thing, he is injury-prone unfortunately so we can’t rely upon him returning “to his very best” – or not for long – as the article says.
For another (as has already been mentioned) he isn’t a striker, even when fit. He scored 58 goals in 159 games for City and, so far, 15 goals in 53 games for Arsenal. That’s not a top-class goal to game ratio.
Arsenal currently has several “regular” goal scorers, but successful teams have an established 20+ goals a season striker which Arsenal don’t have. Jesus just isn’t it. Getting one is another matter of course as there aren’t too many on the market and they are expensive.
Relax gooners, and embrace the guy. I bet you’d love him more next season. He’s also an important player for us.
Keeping Havertz as our number 1 cf is a risk, a risk I would take, so having another risk as his number 2 just doesnt sit right with me. We dont need a world beater as back up just someone who can stick the ball in the back of the net. I would rather Trossard deputise for Havertz as atleast he can score !!!
I don’t know which role he’ll play, but I have a feeling Jesus will be great for us next season. My wish is that he can regain his pre-2022 World Cup form. Having Jesus fit and raring to go will be important because he’s the only one of our key forwards who’s been free and rested.The rest may not even get pre season ahead of our tricky opening games. We are going to need him.
I believe Jesus will be more productive if he plays the left-sided AM role with someone like Giroud in front of him
His hold-up play is very inconsistent, but he is world-class in tight-spaces, pretty press-resistant and very tricky