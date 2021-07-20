Maybe Arsenal fans should start appreciating the Kroenkes after all

How the Kroenkes Are Changing Strategy at Arsenal. by AI
Arsenal have had a famed transfer strategy of getting undervalued or opportunistic signings from foreign leagues. It is how we got Santi Cazorla, Alexis Sanchez, Oliver Giroud, Per Mertersacker, and an endless list of other club servants. It has mostly worked out over the years, until the club realized that those sort of deals were getting much more difficult to pull off as money poured into the domestic league from every side, and smaller clubs broke their grass ceilings. Overnight, the strategy was amended. Big money rumours on obvious players like Thomas Lemar started to surface. Some of those big money moves failed to happen as with Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy. Some happened. And the club found itself in decline.
Football is not only an on-the-pitch sport. Backroom dealings are often as important as the talent on your roster. The Kroenkes, infamous owners of Arsenal, are largely resented by the fanbase who deem them responsible for the club’s failings. The biggest grievances are related to tight budgetary notions. However, these notions might not be fully informed.
The Kroenkes shared ownership of Arsenal Football Club with a Russian businessesman and other private members. Despite their family wealth and vast holdings, they never put a cent in the club until two seasons ago when Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe. Curiously enough, that was also the time that they obtained full and sole ownership of the club. A common financial trope is that you don’t solely invest in shared assets. Otherwise, you would only bear the risk burden while everyone shares the returns with you. You wait until you can eat alone. Even if it means that the asset loses value (which only makes it easier to acquire for yourself).
In the first summer of their sole ownership, the Kroenkes underlined the 72 million euro signing of Nicolas Pepe while restructuring the academy. In the second, they changed management staff, including the coach, the director, the entire scouting network and paid for the 50 million euro signing of Thomas Partey. We are now in their third season, the academy is steadily churning out top players and there are reliable rumours linking Arsenal to several big money signings. It is clear that something has changed at Arsenal Football Club and that change begun with the Kroenkes acquiring sole ownership of Arsenal.
Kieran Tierney has reportedly been offered a bumper new 5-year contract. Similar prison-length contract renewals have happened with Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and now, according to reports, Emile Smith-Rowe. This is a vastly different approach to contracts from what was previously obtainable. We notoriously left contract renewals until the last minute. This is different and proactive.
We have not entirely left the old approach to transfers alone. In two consecutive seasons since the Kroenkes full ownership of Arsenal, we have signed Gabriel Martinelli and Matteo Guendouzi from the lower tiers of Brazilian and French football. William Saliba was another future-minded signing. In the third season, we are reportedly after Anderlecht’s 21-year-old captain who is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Belgium. Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Maghalaes have turned out to be shrewd signings.
We are heading for a rare but increasingly familiar summer of big-money spending. If the multiple links are to materialize, we could be spending north of 150 million pounds before sales. That is exactly what we have asked for and that is what might be happening. Mikel Arteta has insisted throughout his media briefings that he believes he will be supported in the window by the owners. He insists that his project will go bang with success in a short while. And when you see names like James Maddison, Eduardo Camavinga, Yves Bissouma, Ben White etc being linked to us for significant sums, you understand why he said that.
Ultimately, the Kroenkes are business owners. They barely have the sentimental link to the club that we do. They are hard, calculating and shrewd. From a fan perspective, that makes them bad owners as results go down the drain. But from a business perspective, they have been brilliant with how they refused to spend their money until they acquired sole ownership of the club. Since the acquisition, they have been making moves with the motive of increasing the value of their business. The academy and scouting restructuring were sorely needed.
In a world where even the likes of Lille and Monaco have outsourced their scouting to specialized scouting organizations and the club owns a data analysis company, Arsenal has no choice but to follow the modern trend of clubs like Liverpool who have a fraction of the scouts we had and have done well in the market. Their other moves such as hiring Edu, Arteta and Richard Garlick are yet to bear fruit. But make no mistake about it: the Kroenkes won’t stop now until they increase the brand value of their asset.
.@David_Ornstein on the Kroenkes: “They’ve never sold any of their sporting franchises & Arsenal are said to be the duel jewel in the crown, alongside the LA Rams & therefore, there would be no intention [of selling], which Josh Kroenke stated.” [Sky] #afc pic.twitter.com/kzV7HVIZYR
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 25, 2021
On a final note, when everything is considered, the Kroenkes have been successful with their other sporting franchises. The Athletic reported that they see Arsenal, along with the LA Rams, as their crown jewels. Given what they have been trying to do since they gained sole ownership of the club, it is only a matter of time before we are back right where we belong: one of the crown jewels of European football.
Agboola Israel
25 CommentsAdd a Comment
finally someone who tells the truth and not controlled by emotions and failings of the past
I appreciate the writing. I feel this is a fresh opinion. Thanks.
Realistically I think the overall hatred of the Kroenkes is the lack of funding and mismanagement of the board, but I do genuinely agree, things seriously look up, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Of course KSE would be reluctant to go put their money in a joint ownership, as long as it’s not false promise I’m happy for them to take us forward.
Rome was built quicker than it’s taken for Kroenke to dismantle a world-class side. 16 years by my recogning. The transfer policy of the club has been shocking since David Dein left. Some people have short memories, or aren’t old enough to remember Arsenal were arguably the best club in the old First Division/PL in getting talent into the club through our scouting/youth teams and ability to get players from abroad at a good price. This article misses soo many things that is wrong with Kroenke’s ownership of the club.
“were arguably the best club in the old First Division/PL in getting talent into the club through our scouting/youth teams and ability to get players from abroad at a good price”
I’m pretty sure Kroenke has little to nothing to do with what you mentioned above. Does kroenke scout? Does Kroenke coach? Does Kroenke negotiate the sale of players?
Kroenke owns the club, and therefore appoints people who should know what they are doing? How many Directors have left the club after making a complete mess of transfers? And I am not just talking about Ivan Gazidis.
And this is the problem with Arsenal these days, people like you are willing to give Kroenke a pass when he has presided over a fall to our worst league position in 26 years. Were you even a Gooner then?
Ah the classic “argument from authority”, fell free to read up on it. It’s a show of someone with really poor character to act like their opinion is more valid because they are older/supported longer. So a 25 year old young supporter is inferior to yourself? The arrogance.
Half the fans on here are thrilled with the appointments of MA and Edu in their roles so I’m not sure your point is too valid.
FYI No-one is saying Kroenke is a saint, there are just a lot of other people in the mix that have caused the issues son.
I’ll appreciate him more once he gets more involved. I think making his son run things at Arsenal is just the beginning
If Man City fail in their Grealish move Arsenal will consider him instead of Maddison.
Willock to Newcastle is almost done, loan + option to buy. Brighton and Crystal Palace are interested in Nelson. Crystal Palace want AMN and in addition to Leeds are interested in Nketiah.
As said days ago, Granit Xhaka to AS Roma is a done deal for 17m. Locatelli to Juventus is a done deal. Club will push for Neves and then move for Bissouma if that move fails.
Max Aarons, Mert Muldur, Ridle Baku and Tyler Adams are some targets to replace Bellerin if he’s sold. Aarons is the top target for now. Inter looking to offer a loan plus obligation to buy atm.
Bid for Aouar on the table is 25m. Still being considered.
Ben White medical scheduled for Monday/Tuesday.
I think selling Maitland-Niles for Neves or Bissouma will be a mistake
Aouar and Grealish will make Smith-Rowe, Willian, WIllock and Nelson redundant. I’d prefer Pereira, Lemar or Odegaard
Kev, I though Arsenal were not budging on £20m for Xhaka?
Any news on Laca leaving yet?
Why does it take so long to make a consideration for Aoura? Lets get it done already!
In my own opinion football is not profit oriented sport,it deals with fans emotions.if the kroenkes are not ready to invest in the club they should sell it to somebody that is ready .
Dacoster can you spend millions of dollars only for you to get zero profit? That’s charity, kronos family is a business family
Business is business, sport is sport…. but there is also sport business if i may remind you
The club has to excel if the also want a stable business too. And that’s exactly what they are doing right now
The Kroenke’s and Arsenal are like oil and water. Doesn’t many years history prove you wrong. This article saddens me. Has it taken all these years for the Kroenke’s to support their club……Arsenal. They are a failure.
Net spend is where we fall short. I’m much more concerned about our poor management of players and contracts over the last decade than Kroenke himself. We have lost a small fortune at selling low, buying high and contracts running down.
Unfortunately I see no change under the current manager.
THE KROENKE’S ARE TOO IGNORANT ABOUT,LIFE “MONSTERS”FULL OF FREED.THE FACTS IS THEY TOOK ARSENAL TO HELL,AND ARSENAL IS STILL IN HELL,ARSENAL IS A PART OF THE BRITISH HISTORY AND CULTUR BUT “SATAN”I MEAN KROENKE,THE MAN IS A DEVIL IN THE HIGHEST ORDER.I’LL SAY IT AS IT IS BECAUSE IT’S THE TRUTH.ARSENAL IS SELLING AND THEY DON’T HAVE A SQUAD.ARTETA IS DOING WHAT HE’S TOLD TO DO.OFF COURSE HE’S A CHEAPER OPTION.THE DEVIL KNOWS NO TOP COACH WILL ACCEPT HIS HIS DUBIOUS ACTIONS,WITHOUT SPENDING.BUT IT WON’T LAST DISASTER IS COMING LIGHTNING IS GOING TO STRIKE SOMEBODY’S PLANE AND IT’S “GOD”THAT SEND THAT LIGHTNING I’M CONFIDENT HE’LL DO IT.THE LORD JESUS CHRIST WORNED US ABOUT THIS WOLVES WITH SHEEP CLOTHING BANDITS IN THE HIGHEST ORDER.PABLO ESCOBA WAS THAN KROENKE “JUDAS” THE FA SHOULD GO AFTER THIS MAN FICTITIOUS “BILLIONAIRE” FOR RUINING PART OF BRITISH HISTORY ARSENAL.KROENKE THIS COUNTRY IS GREAT BRITAIN A COUNTRY OF KIND,CIVILISED AND GENEROUS PEOPLE.YOU’RE STILL WITH THE NOTION TO TAKE ARSENAL TO THE SUPER LEAGUE WAIT AND SEE.YOU OLD FASHIONED AND OUTDATED COMMUNIST IT WON’T KROENKE NEVER HAD ANY POSITIVE INTENTIONS TOWARDS ARSENAL FROM DAY ONE.SATAN WAS WAITING TO POUNCE AND HE DID.YOU SUPPORT ARE TO BLAME THIS MAN WOULD’VE BEEN FORCED OUT OF ARSENAL.THAT’S THE CONSIQUENCE OF NOT HAVING A STRONG WILL.HONESTLY JUDAS WAS AND IS STILL BETTER THAN KROENKE,BECAUSE HE REALISED HIS MISTAKE AND HUNG HIMSELF.BUT YOU ALLOW THE COMMUNIST, GESTAPO AND FACIST TO RUIND A LENGENDRY CLUB.AND THE FUNNIEST THING IS THE MONEY IS STILL HANGING IN HIS THROAT AND CAN’T EVEN SWALLOW IT.WAOW WONDERS SHALL NEVER END.SCOTLAND YARD SHOULD INVESTIGATE THIS MAN.
I don’t think it is right to call them monsters or devils.
There are some valid points of the article, but the overall optimism is still primary based on hopes and speculation.
The restructuring of the board is an improvement if – and only if – the new members represent the top of the game. Without taking side on the Edu competence debate bringing him to the club only worth credit if he is doing his job well. Or even perfect. The Willian signing does not suggest that.
Similarly it is nice to appreciate the trend to bring young talents from lower divisions like Martinelli, Guendouzi and Saliba (even though the latter came from Ligue 1) if they are properly nurtured and become world class players. Let’s not give up hope on that, but we shouldn’t start giving awards just yet either.
It is understandable that fans associate owner support with big-money spending. Yet it is not necessary true. Cazorla was a great reinforcement to Arsenal, even though he only cost 17M. Many supporter appreciate a new signing if it’s expensive, but it is shortsighted and stupid. Buying White for 55M is good business if he becomes one of the top3 defenders of the PL (or the world). If he stays at the level of Holding, Saliba or Mavropanos, then paying a fortune for him is actually pretty bad business.
Since the evaluation of the transfer window activity cannot be based solely on the total volume but the quality/worth of the player purchased, we cannot start applauding the restructuring of the scout network without analyzing the outcome.
Last but not least, if the Kroenkes were hardcore businessmen then they would have clear and transparent (possibly public) expectations toward Arteta, Edu, maybe even Mertesacker. I don’t know how deeply they are involved in the everyday life of the club, but I seriously doubt if they have/had such performance indicators in place.
Well Stan has apparently invested in the project, being a very astute business person he will have had the true value of the Arsenal brand reinforced by the recent and ongoing bid. Bear in mind that the new value is before any substantial success has been achieved. So Stan now gas an asset he can literally take to the bank and prove its new value for future borrowings to enhance his empire.
The investment in new players as well as writing off the debt( the old players) places Stan in a very good moment.
Tax and loss of profit ,write offs. At the same time as increasing the value of the brand substantially. A win win situation, satisfy the supporters, see off the bidders, and own a sitantially increased asset.
I hardly know where to begin in dismantling this starry eyed fan article worshipping the appalling and destructive Kroenkes. It is so uttrly wrong as to be laughable.
Firstly, the Kroenkes have effectively had overall control for a number of years and Usmanov gaveup and sold his shares some time ago.
Secondly, to argue as Al has incorrectly done, that the several other Kroenke franchises are”successful” is obviously nonsense and a rank amateur comment from a writer who has not done his research to even a basic level. Ask the fans of all those franchises exactly WHAT THEY think of KSE and you will have to snort with derision at Al’s silly comment!
Thirdly, Kroenke bought a majority share way back in 2007/8 season and IF he cared for his “asset” he could have, at any time since, started treating it with the care and love it deserves. The lie of investing on behalf of other shareholders, for them to also benefit is absurd!
Fourthly, The ONLY reason that KSE is now proposing a fan advisory board is because both Kroenkes have been shocked and spooked to their selfish core by the mass fan protests against them – esp over the obscenity of the now doomed Euro super league – and for all the previous years of ownership could not be arsed to even address the fans and even treat us as valued customers at all.
SILENT STATN HE IS CALLED AND FOR A GOOD REASON, AS HE LOOKS DOWN ON ALL “LITTLE PEOPLE” whose fanhhod and money makes him wealthier than God.
He is dirt, filth and a lowlife and to pretend otherwise, as this ludicrous article is attempting to do, is to completely ignore all salient facts in favour of a fantasy article.
Probably the single most wrong article I have ever read on JA in my many years on here as a fan.
I do not have the same positive view of the Kronkes as the author. Clearly Dein was a key piece, yet they remove him?
Sell players to fund Emirates, yet where were the sell-offs to fund the Rams 6 BILLION dollar stadium?
Spend £72 million on Pepe, £54 million (rumored) on White, but hire inexperienced manager and Director in Edu? Plenty of money to hire experienced hand to see us through tough times.
Forgot to mention how Kronke moved the Rams to maximize his milking operation; remember St Louis and all Kronke’s promises?
It’s not even about Superbowls with them either; their goal is hope to make playoff for revenue boost and then pray for luck to advance further; they are never built to win.
Forgot to mention the “sport” side of the clubs. Kronke clearly doesn’t care about titles, remember his famous quote about not getting involved to win titles?
Stan cares little for sport, ambition, and competition. How can I say this?
20 years in CL but never added the players to win. The Super League with no relegation, even now it’s about getting back to top 6 or top 4, why?
Is it to win or to guarantee extra profits for participation?
Author clearly drinking Kronke Kool-Aid and disengaged his brain.
My exact point, we’ve spent a decent amount over the past couple seasons but the management of the spending has been terrible.
It’s funny to note that most of the MA fans here are the one’s that are the most against Stan. They’ll blindly support MA and his large shortcomings but will villainize Kronkes. Can’t have it both ways, very hypocritical.
In what way has Gabriel proved to be a “shrewd signing”? The jury is still out as far as I am concerned and he needs to improve substantially to become a successful acquisition. I only hope he goes on to allay my concerns next season, but I doubt if he will.