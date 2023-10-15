Maybe Arsenal getting a new striker could actually be good for Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal has the best talent on its books. Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, and a slew of others — almost everyone in the band’s ranks is now of the highest quality.

I could write about how brilliant each of these stars is, but I’d like to focus on Nketiah for the moment. Many have criticized the Englishman for failing to capitalize on his opportunities. He has started in practically every league game for us, except the Fulham game.

Surprisingly, he’s only scored twice with his two goals, dating back to our 2-2 tie with Fulham in August. As a result, he has been chastised and characterized as a striker that we simply cannot rely on to score regularly.

Despite these reservations, the former EPL striker Leroy Rosenior believes our No. 14 has enormous potential. Rosenior believes our Hale End graduate has the potential to be a star for us, and that even if there is a fear that adding another top striker will prevent him from achieving his full potential, signing another top striker might be the catalyst for him to reach his true limits because he will learn from him.

“Be honest, firstly, credit for Arsenal for digging out a result, but looking at the two teams, I think you’re right. I do think Arsenal need an out-and-out striker. Nketiah needs to be a part of the Arsenal squad and I think he’s got loads of potential, and he would do better developing with an out-and-out striker alongside him,” Rosenior said on PL productions, as transcribed by TBR.

I can’t argue with Rosenior’s claims; they make common sense, and I hope that even if someone like Ivan Toney enters, Nketiah will be eager to learn and continue to believe he can reach his full potential at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta trusts him. He offered him a new contract last summer. He had the opportunity to sell him this summer, but instead chose to sell Folarin Balogun. Nketiah must be patient and eager to learn, and who knows, he may be able to repay the manager’s confidence in his ability and prove the doubters wrong.

Darren N

—————————————————-

