Maybe Arsenal going out of Europe is a blessing in disguise?

Don’t you think it is a good thing Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League considering what’s at stake as far as the Premier League is concerned? Arsenal have “Eleven Cup finals” to win to lift the Premier League.
Many will bash me for repeating this, but Arsenal getting knocked out of the Europa League is actually a good thing, as it gives Arteta more time to focus on winning the Premier League title.
The club has been topping the table all season and was only displaced for a week a few weeks ago, but even so, the competition is fiercer than ever with Man City not ready to lose out on league glory. But unlike Arsenal, City will be occupied with trying to win the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the Premier League. Like this weekend, when Arsenal plays Crystal Palace, who are winless in 12 games, they have a golden chance to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League, with Manchester City distracted by the FA Cup fixture they have to honor this weekend.
Anyway, expect Arsenal to bounce back, as Odegaard, speaking after their Europa League round of 16 elimination, admitted all focus was on bouncing back this Sunday, saying, “It’s done now, we can’t think too much about it, we have to move forward and we have a new game on Sunday and we just have to be ready for that one now.”
https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1636513558463651845?s=20
After exiting the Europa League, it will be horrendous for Arsenal to bottle the league title race, but I doubt they will considering the elite form they have shown in the league.
Even Pep, as we reported earlier this week, has named Arsenal and Napoli as the two teams playing the best in European football this season.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH – Arteta on a big disappointment, with injuries mounting after Tomi and Saliba last night, and Arsenal now have 11 Cup Finals!
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
No, because we’ve missed the chance to win a major European trophy and make a history. We also have tougher fixtures in EPL, as compared to Man City’s
Patrick Vieira’s sacking is also a bad news, because Crystal Palace players would likely be more pumped up to avoid being transfer-listed by their club and play with a different approach which could be unfamiliar to our coaches/ players
Arteta has to address his Cup competition run. We have been dreadful in cup competition since his FA Cup in when he first took over.
We have looked so uninterested during this season’s Europa. We’ve lacked motivation all throughout.
100% agree priorities
I know many will disagree but what ever happens now it’s been amazing
I want to win but second I would snap ur hand off at the beginning of the season
No, I think it’s all about momentum, and Thursday was a huge letdown. This Palace match is not going to be easy. Especially with maybe missing Saliba and Tomi. I’m worried about whether or not we have consistency we need for the final push
Obviously it will help our EPL chase being out of the Europa League, as long as we beat Palace on Sunday. If we do beat Palace on Sunday and go 8 points clear then with a game a week, we SHOULD (SHOULD not guaranteed) be fit and ready for the EPL run in. Let’s get one thing clear, we CAN get a result at Man City. We can get a draw or a win. The odds for the EPL are for us winning it. Why…….we are de-facto 5 points ahead. With a draw at the Etihad we could cement the PL. Never-mind the Europa League, we are UP for league games. More importantly, what is for sure…..City will lose points, because they are not the City of old and look very laboured……often
Being defeated is never a good thing as it tends to undermine the confidence of players which in turn affects performance.The role of the Management team is to get the players to eliminate the defeat from their minds and to focus entirely on the Palace match.The Sporting defeat highlighted to me just how dependent we are on TP and Odegaard, and let’s hope this duo stay fit for the rest of the season.I would also like to think that Arteta would reflect on the wisdom of discounting such a terrific player as Tierney from his plans.
I’d have preferred that we had won – particularly with the team Arteta entrusted to get the job done as it could give the most hard pressed players a break.
Out of choice I favour putting out the best team possible and then withdrawing some if the job looks to be sewn up.
Neither happened but Arteta took the decision to go all out to get the win and that fell at the last.
I’d like to think that a win last night would have improved the winning mentality so losing was disappointing.
No use crying over spilt milk now. A comprehensive win on Sunday with CP, currently rudderless, should consign any jitters to the bin.
All things being equal, it does lessen the risk of players picking up injuries in other competitions than the EPL. It also means any fear of fatigue should be put to rest for the run in.
Those are the positives.
It would of course have been nice to go on and win the Europa League, if that could have happened.
But it was never considered a major trophy at the beginning of the season. It was considered an alternative route into the CL, and as such, we don’t need it anymore.