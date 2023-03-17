Maybe Arsenal going out of Europe is a blessing in disguise?

Don’t you think it is a good thing Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League considering what’s at stake as far as the Premier League is concerned? Arsenal have “Eleven Cup finals” to win to lift the Premier League.

Many will bash me for repeating this, but Arsenal getting knocked out of the Europa League is actually a good thing, as it gives Arteta more time to focus on winning the Premier League title.

The club has been topping the table all season and was only displaced for a week a few weeks ago, but even so, the competition is fiercer than ever with Man City not ready to lose out on league glory. But unlike Arsenal, City will be occupied with trying to win the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the Premier League. Like this weekend, when Arsenal plays Crystal Palace, who are winless in 12 games, they have a golden chance to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League, with Manchester City distracted by the FA Cup fixture they have to honor this weekend.

Anyway, expect Arsenal to bounce back, as Odegaard, speaking after their Europa League round of 16 elimination, admitted all focus was on bouncing back this Sunday, saying, “It’s done now, we can’t think too much about it, we have to move forward and we have a new game on Sunday and we just have to be ready for that one now.”

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1636513558463651845?s=20

After exiting the Europa League, it will be horrendous for Arsenal to bottle the league title race, but I doubt they will considering the elite form they have shown in the league.

Even Pep, as we reported earlier this week, has named Arsenal and Napoli as the two teams playing the best in European football this season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta on a big disappointment, with injuries mounting after Tomi and Saliba last night, and Arsenal now have 11 Cup Finals!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids