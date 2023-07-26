Arsenal have already got a right-winger as back up Bukayo Saka

With Arteta having already completed the business of bringing in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, as well as the admission that players like Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are staying, there is one position that has many worried. This is the attacking position. Arteta, like he has done for the defence and midfield, is expected to bolster it as well. Although signing a superstriker is something Gooners would love, it appears that deal will be done next year. This summer, Arteta appears to be focused on bringing on a trustworthy backup for Bukayo Saka.

Saka was a hit last season, putting up his best stats in an Arsenal shirt last summer, but he could have done even more if he hadn’t been “overused.” Last season, the Hale End Graduate played too much; he played every Arsenal game but a Carabao Cup match against Brighton, and notably, he also played a significant role for England in the World Cup. Fatigue had set in at the end of last season, and the Arsenal No. 7 couldn’t produce at the level he had at the start of the season. Saka should be rested once in a while next season, which means he needs to have a reliable backup.

It’s still unclear who is signed as Saka’s backup, which begs the question, “What if a backup for Saka isn’t signed?” How will Arteta lighten Saka’s load on the right wing? He could use Gabriel Jesus in the wings. The Brazilian back in 2021 admitted he also enjoyed the fact that Guardiola trusts him for his wings.

“I feel comfortable out wide and can help my teammates and my team,” he told City Magazine. “I can make runs in behind, control the ball, make passes, make crosses, help in defending. As I say, I feel comfortable there.

“I didn’t start to play as a winger just this season. I have played with the national team there for two years. I started to play in the first team of Palmeiras as a winger as well, and I played sometimes when I arrived here as a winger as well. So I think I’m okay there.”

The possibility of Jesus playing on the right wing (where at City he played 19 times) on a regular basis adds another aspect to Arsenal’s attack; it means Nketiah will have more chances as the striker, and it may also allow Havertz the opportunity to play the false nine role on occasion.

Is Arteta planing to swap positions around more often this season with his bigger squsad?

Daniel O

