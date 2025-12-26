Maybe Arsenal should focus on winning one competition

In a bid to win all the competitions they compete in, Arsenal have fallen short in the past, and the time has probably come for them to focus on winning one. The ambition to challenge on every front is understandable, but history suggests that spreading resources too thin has often left them without silverware at the end of the campaign.

While chasing four trophies, they have frequently come up empty, highlighting the need for a more refined and realistic strategic approach. Pursuing every competition simultaneously may sound appealing, yet it has rarely delivered the desired outcome for the club. A reassessment of priorities could therefore prove essential if Arsenal are serious about ending the season with tangible success.

The Case for a Clear Priority

Winning the Premier League title is an admirable objective, and focusing on it would be a sensible decision. As things stand, Arsenal do not possess the squad depth required to compete successfully for multiple trophies at the same time. Although they have several good players, the group as a collective lacks significant experience when it comes to consistently winning honours.

That lack of experience can become more apparent as the season progresses and the physical and mental demands increase. High-intensity fixtures across different competitions place enormous strain on players, particularly when expectations are high and margins for error are small.

Managing Fitness and Expectations

If Arsenal want to secure at least one trophy this season, Arteta may need to focus his attention on a single competition. Doing so would likely require resting key players in other tournaments, a move that could be unpopular in the short term but beneficial in the long run. The Gunners are well aware of how delicate their overall fitness levels can be, and attempting to win everything risks overworking their most important players.

A more targeted approach would allow certain individuals additional recovery time, ensuring they are at their best when it matters most. Concentrating resources in this way could bring the team closer to meaningful success.

Attempting to win every available competition is likely to backfire in the coming weeks. To get the best out of their season, Arsenal must make a clear decision now and commit fully to a strategy that aligns ambition with realism.