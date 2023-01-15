Maybe Arsenal should go back for this Brazilian old flame that’s back on the market?

Arsenal, like an ex who feels cheated, must now try to forget about Mykhailo Murdyk. The 22-year-old has “flirted” with Arsenal about joining them in recent months, but this weekend he reportedly agreed to join their rivals Chelsea. You don’t know Arsenal, if you thought they were going to be a hopeless “ex”.

The Gunners, as per the Evening Standard, have already set their sights on their new fling, or should we say old flame, Raphinha, and are in contact with his agent Deco over the swoop.

Raphinha moved to Barcelona six months ago, but Rivaldo has revealed that the La Liga giant’s financial difficulties force them to consider offers for the Brazilian winger. “There are recent rumours about Barcelona potentially negotiating Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, or Raphinha transfers in order to aid their remaining financial problems that continue to harm the club,” Rivaldo told Betfair (via Yahoo

Reports that Barcelona have decided to listen to offers for Raphinha, Ansu Fati & Ferran Torres. Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay are also on the exit ramp. The summer free agents on Barca’s radar are are Messi, Moukoko, Wilfred Zaha, Thuram, Skriniar, Tielemans, Jorginho, Ndicka. pic.twitter.com/3PKzwQJxVj — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn_live) January 10, 2023

“Selling a player of Raphinha’s quality just six months after signing him would leave me very disappointed.

“On one hand, it would end the player’s chance of making a name for himself at the club, and on the other hand, it will give a sign to other players that they might want to think twice before deciding to join Barcelona in the future.”

Yes, missing out on Mudryk changes the dynamics of Arsenal’s winter transfer window, but Raphinha could help the Gunners forget they even wanted Mudryk in the first place.

