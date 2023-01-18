Maybe Arsenal should take another look at this lethal Ligue 1 hitman?

Is This Ligue 1 “Hitman” Everything Arteta Needs?

In comparison to the 2021–22 league season, when Arsenal’s offense was a liability, the offence has definitely delivered so far this season. The addition of Gabriel Jesus undoubtedly aided this transformation, but even in his absence due to injury, Arsenal remain dangerous.

Many Arsenal fans were concerned after Jesus’ injury, but four league games later, Arsenal have won all but one, which they drew. Some may be fooled into thinking there’s no need to bolster their attack, but with everything that’s at stake at Arsenal, there’s no need to gamble when everything can be assured by an attacking signing.

Following the Mudryk saga, a number of quality forwards have been linked, but Football London has a compelling case for why Arsenal should reconsider their interest in Lille’s Jonathan David.

The Canadian international appeared on Arsenal’s transfer radar in 2022, but no concrete move to bring him on board was made.

According to Football London, signing David this month could be the most cost-effective move Arteta and Edu make this winter. Lille would want a reasonable bid, but it would be far less than what would have been paid for Mudryk to join Arteta’s project; the Ligue 1 club may consider offers higher than the £26.5 million they used to sign the 23-year-old back in 2020.

On why a move for David makes sense Football London writes, “Capable of playing in a central and wide role, David would provide sufficient cover and support across the frontline, offering blistering pace, strength, and the added bonus of being comfortable with both feet. In addition to his attacking output, David also works hard without the ball and often helps his side regain possession. This is another quality Arteta likes his forward players to have.”

Aside from his brilliant qualities, David has a keen eye for goal, scoring 15 goals in 38 league games last season and 12 goals and 4 assists in 19 league games this season.

If Arsenal can bring him in, he might just bring a bag full of goals.

Daniel O

