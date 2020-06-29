Maybe Arsenal should use Matteo Guendouzi to land this top target

Matteo Guendouzi’s future at Arsenal is now uncertain after he was punished for his antics on the field against Brighton.
The midfielder reportedly asked the club to allow him to leave in the summer, a request that was turned down (The Metro).
As we continue to deal with the fallout of the talented Frenchman, it might just be best for us to get rid of him.
One player that Arsenal has been trying to sign for some time now is Thomas Partey.
The Ghanaian looks the sort of player that could bring about a marked improvement to our team should he join us.
His performances for Atletico Madrid this season have been impressive, but paying his release clause would be a problem for us.
A recent report from Elgoldigital suggests that Atletico Madrid might be interested in taking Guendouzi in exchange for Partey.
If this is true, I think it gives us a solution that most Arsenal fans would be happy with.
Arsenal has made it clear that they don’t have plans to sell Guendouzi, however, using the Frenchman to land Partey would make perfect sense.
Both players play in midfield, but Partey is definitely an upgrade to Guendouzi whose temper might rob him of an outstanding career.
What’s wrong with having Partey and Guendouzi together?
You guys keep pointing out his hotheadedness as if Viera wasn’t known for one either.
What Guendouzi really needs is a senior player leading him on and off the pitch.
While Arteta puts him through. This will be one of Arteta’s test, will he mould Guendouzi with tough love or will he just ship out the talented young man just to have things easy.
If we could have Partey and two other creative midfielders, I believe Guendouzi will fulfill his potential
Kessie – 23 years old from AC-Milan sounds a better option if you think about that.