Maybe Arsenal should use Matteo Guendouzi to land this top target

Matteo Guendouzi’s future at Arsenal is now uncertain after he was punished for his antics on the field against Brighton.

The midfielder reportedly asked the club to allow him to leave in the summer, a request that was turned down (The Metro).

As we continue to deal with the fallout of the talented Frenchman, it might just be best for us to get rid of him.

One player that Arsenal has been trying to sign for some time now is Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian looks the sort of player that could bring about a marked improvement to our team should he join us.

His performances for Atletico Madrid this season have been impressive, but paying his release clause would be a problem for us.

A recent report from Elgoldigital suggests that Atletico Madrid might be interested in taking Guendouzi in exchange for Partey.

If this is true, I think it gives us a solution that most Arsenal fans would be happy with.

Arsenal has made it clear that they don’t have plans to sell Guendouzi, however, using the Frenchman to land Partey would make perfect sense.

Both players play in midfield, but Partey is definitely an upgrade to Guendouzi whose temper might rob him of an outstanding career.