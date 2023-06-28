Maybe Arteta has no intention of selling ANYONE so he can increase Arsenal’s squad depth?

Kieran Tierney could be an essential aspect of Arteta’s tactics next season, and here’s how…. One thing Arsenal struggled with last season was being predictable. Mikel Arteta was called out for sometimes sticking to the same players and the same tactics.

So other than injecting quality into his squad, Arteta has been tipped for next season to stop being predictable with his tactics and sometimes tweak his formation to catch opponents off guard. Last season, Arsenal relied on the 4-3-3 formation, but next season, there’s a hint that a 3-5-2 formation could be considered at times. Some feel the arrival of Timber could see Arteta exploit the 3-5-2 formation, and others say he may copy Pep and start using it occasionally.

So, Tierney, last season, was Zinchenko’s deputy, but what was obvious whenever he got the nod to start was that he failed to replicate what the Ukrainian offered. But with the option of switching to a back three, Arteta could use him as the left-sided defender in the back three. Defensively, the 25-year-old is reliable and could thrive in that defensive role, as seen while playing for Scotland in a similar position.

Thus, once in a while, in the different competitions Arsenal is in, starting with the Community Shield, when Arteta opts to tweak his formation, the former Celtic man could get plenty of opportunity to play.

With Newcastle now unlikely to come for him and no other suitor ready to step up their pursuit of his services, don’t you think, with a contract at the Emirates up to 2026, he ought to stay and become relevant in Arteta’s tactics going forward?

And although we have been hearing rumours of Arsenal selling lots of our current players to make room for new arrivals, perhaps Mikel Arteta is looking at things in a completely different light.

We have heard that Granit Xhaka is definitely leaving, but that seems to have fallen by the wayside. Eddie Nketiah is not actively being pursued by anyone. Saliba signing a new contract. Smith-Rowe is definitely staying to fight for his place. Reiss Nelson is expected to extend.

MAYBE, perhaps Arteta is just enlarging the squad to give him more options to challenge for all four trophies next season and is not looking to actively sell ANYONE that was in the first team squad last season so he can chop and change personell and tactics at any time it is needed, without the quality of the replacements being compromised…

That would be nice!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…