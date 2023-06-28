Maybe Arteta has no intention of selling ANYONE so he can increase Arsenal’s squad depth?

Kieran Tierney could be an essential aspect of Arteta’s tactics next season, and here’s how…. One thing Arsenal struggled with last season was being predictable. Mikel Arteta was called out for sometimes sticking to the same players and the same tactics.
So other than injecting quality into his squad, Arteta has been tipped for next season to stop being predictable with his tactics and sometimes tweak his formation to catch opponents off guard. Last season, Arsenal relied on the 4-3-3 formation, but next season, there’s a hint that a 3-5-2 formation could be considered at times. Some feel the arrival of Timber could see Arteta exploit the 3-5-2 formation, and others say he may copy Pep and start using it occasionally.
So, Tierney, last season, was Zinchenko’s deputy, but what was obvious whenever he got the nod to start was that he failed to replicate what the Ukrainian offered. But with the option of switching to a back three, Arteta could use him as the left-sided defender in the back three. Defensively, the 25-year-old is reliable and could thrive in that defensive role, as seen while playing for Scotland in a similar position.
Thus, once in a while, in the different competitions Arsenal is in, starting with the Community Shield, when Arteta opts to tweak his formation, the former Celtic man could get plenty of opportunity to play.
With Newcastle now unlikely to come for him and no other suitor ready to step up their pursuit of his services, don’t you think, with a contract at the Emirates up to 2026, he ought to stay and become relevant in Arteta’s tactics going forward?
And although we have been hearing rumours of Arsenal selling lots of our current players to make room for new arrivals, perhaps Mikel Arteta is looking at things in a completely different light.
We have heard that Granit Xhaka is definitely leaving, but that seems to have fallen by the wayside. Eddie Nketiah is not actively being pursued by anyone. Saliba signing a new contract. Smith-Rowe is definitely staying to fight for his place. Reiss Nelson is expected to extend.
MAYBE, perhaps Arteta is just enlarging the squad to give him more options to challenge for all four trophies next season and is not looking to actively sell ANYONE that was in the first team squad last season so he can chop and change personell and tactics at any time it is needed, without the quality of the replacements being compromised…
That would be nice!
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Yes Arsenal should be able to ease our foot slightly off the gas pedal in the transfer market.
This could provide ample room to reduce the squad size as there is a set quota that is allowed.
Great care has to be shown during this execersie.
Arsenal HAS to sell players.
Yes but
Cedric
Holding
Elneny
Pepe
Runarson
Should not be par5 of this team
It’s more a case of Arsenal and Edu being terrible at getting “market prices” for any players that they try to sell.They always seem to manage a loan but not usually a “loan to buy”.
I cant believe that Rob Holding only appeals to the likes of Besiktas….that the prospect of buying Kieran Tierney hasn’t produced a queue of potential suitors.That Eddie wouldn’t bring in a significant fee if he was made available…They also need to offload Sambi Lakonga ASAP…but I doubt that will happen now…and who in hell will ever want to pay decent money for Fabio Vieira. We can only hope that one of the Saudi teams agrees to take Pepe off our hands.
Unfortunately Arsenal seem to pay “top dollar” and sell for peanuts….Last season they sold Torreira and Mavrapanos for less than £10m combined .Galatasaray now are looking to get that same kind of fee for Torreira alone.Whilst Mavrapanos now has an estimated market value of over £12m.
Joel
unfortunately it seems we are not the only club who are finding it tough to move players on for the valuation we require.
united seem in a far worse state then us
2 players alone allegedly will cost the club a mere 80m compared to the 160m they paid for them
chelski are taking a big hit on players going out the door
city lost there captain for zero
in the real world companies acting like this would have folded
the world of football has gone bonkers.
Spot on AB.While I like Rice as a player and recognise what he can bring to Arsenal in terms of drive and spirit, 105m is way over the top.
A fascinating study has compared Declan Rice, Rodri, Casemiro and Thomas Partey against each other and the article went on to say there one clear winner.
Partey, Rice, Rodri, Casemiro and Caicedo are among the best midfielders in the the premier league and they shines for their respective clubs in the last campaign.
Arguably Rodri was immense in the middle of the park as Citizens stole the famous treble, Partey was Massive for Arsenal as a bold bid was made from in front only to be pipe where it mattered most.
Casemiro single handedly transformed Man United in his debut campaign in England top flight, while Caicedo firmly put his self in the transfer window for big money signing.
So midfielders are key, early indication
are Smith Rowe and Jorginho are going nowhere, hopefully our only world class player is in that list too.
Cedric, Holding, Pepe, Runarson, Sambi, Tavarez, Xhaka, Balugan will not be part of the squad. Partey probably also. Maybe also Nekhetia and Viera. So I predict 9-10 departures.