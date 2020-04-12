Maybe Aubameyang agrees that Arsenal aren’t an ‘ambitious club’?

The truth hurts? by Dan Smith

Many gooners are unhappy that the president of the Gabon FA is urging Aubameyang to leave ‘failing Arsenal’ and join a more ambitious club’.

“I don’t want to say that Arsenal aren’t ambitious, but Arsenal don’t have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned,” Mounguengui told ESPN. “So if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he’d definitely find his place there. “On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world, but the advice I give to him is to continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs.”

Pierre Alan Mounguengui was asked a question so is entitled to give an answer. If his opinion hurts our fans, then that’s because the truth usually does.

If it’s true that Barcelona, Real Madrid and Man United are all interested, they are more likely destinations where you would win silverware in the next few years.

Yes, Man United, because their owners will carry on throwing money at the project until the law of averages means it works. Ours won’t…

It’s funny, some fans defend Stan Kroenke and ask for examples of his crimes, yet fail to see we have become a smaller club under his reign.

The only chance to keep our striker is to pay over the odds for a 30-year-old, the same method many have complained we did for Ozil. Yet it’s not just about wages. Auba will be having the same discussion that a Van Persie had years before. “Show me your ambition? Show that you want to be title contenders. Show me your transfer targets? Which centre back do you have in mind to make us better? Why do you always make the cheap choice for your manager?”

Remember we are currently 8th so there’s no guarantee we will even be in Europe next season. Trying to finish 5th and hoping we qualify for the Champions League due to Man City’s mistakes don’t count as ambition.

It’s funny how supporters are allowed to say it. We are allowed to leave empty seats at the Emirates. Yet we convince ourselves that our players would think differently?

They’re going to have the same concerns and questions as us. If you, as a fan, have been choosing not to go to Europa League fixtures then how can you then think that’s enough for our best player? That’s the tournament we couldn’t even make the last 16 of, by the way.

All now will know whether he’s willing to negotiate by now. They would have known by last summer when he and Lacazette entered the final 24 months of their contracts. Remember how we were promised by the new regime this wouldn’t be allowed to happen again? I guess this must be Wenger’s fault.

Yet again we are being forced to sell our best talent or force him to stay and get no fee for him. That’s why top managers didn’t want the Arsenal job in December. We sell our stars, we don’t spend money, we have zero ambition. An Arteta accepts it for the sake of getting such a high profile first job as the reward is worth the risk.

Auba will already know what clubs are willing to pay him what. Not just can he make more cash elsewhere but also he can end his career winning things.

How can you blame him for that?

Dan Smith