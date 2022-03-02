“Maybe it is down to a lack of concentration.” Is Gabriel struggling with his passing?

Kevin Campbell has discussed Gabriel Magalhaes’ mistake which allowed Hwang Hee-chan to open the scoring for Wolves in Arsenal’s last match.

The Brazilian has become a first-team regular at the Emirates and his centre-back partnership with Ben White is now the club’s first-choice pairing.

However, his mistake against Wolves could have been costly and former Arsenal star, Campbell claims he needs to work on that.

Gabriel knew Hwang was pressing close to him and should have added more weight and precision to his backpass, but he was sloppy and the South Korean star did what he had to and score.

Thankfully, Arsenal overturned the result thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe and a Jose Sa own goal.

Campbell told Football Insider: “Maybe it is down to a lack of concentration.

“It is not as if it was a short pass though, it was a misplaced pass. It was a back-pass that was misplaced by a couple of yards.”

He added: “Gabriel has got to tidy that up. He has got to work on it. At this stage of the season, you cannot be giving any teams a goal head-start like that. There is too much at stake.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

In the Premier League, there are some mistakes you simply cannot commit, because it would get punished.

Gabriel has played in the top flight in England and France, and he should know this.

On the flip side, the Brazilian is as human as any of us and made a mistake. He certainly will learn from it, and it takes nothing away from his impressive performances since he joined the club.

