‘Maybe it is time’ – Pundit tips Arsenal target to seek exit

Garth Crooks has tipped Raheem Sterling to seek a move away from Manchester City, with Arsenal currently linked with an interest.

The England international returned to the starting line-up this weekend as his side went onto victory over Burnley, ending the match 2-0 at the Etihad, but it wasn’t Sterling’s finest hour.

The forward appears to be lacking confidence, and no longer appears committed to the cause of Pep Guardiola, and with 18 months remaining on his contract you wouldn’t be expecting rumours of his exit to be going anywhere whilst the situation continues as is.

Writing for the BBC, Garth Crooks wrote: “This lad{Bernardo Silva} is having a wonderful start to the season, which is just as well as De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are slightly off the boil. Regardless, Manchester City don’t seem to be suffering too much. Portugal playmaker Silva simply ran the show against a Burnley side that, had they taken their chances, might have come away with a point.

“As for Sterling, unlike De Bruyne, he’s lost some of his confidence when playing for City – yet not for England. I have sensed for some time now that the relationship between Pep Guardiola and Sterling is not what it was.

“Maybe it is time for Sterling to leave. The question is, where?”

I’m sure that Arsenal fans would jump at the chance to see the former Liverpool star join the club, although I struggle to believe that we wouldn’t face interest from some of Europes’s bigger spenders if his availability was to become common knowledge.

Sterling does appear to be struggling to enjoy his football with City at present however, and if he believed that working with Mikel Arteta again could bring that joy back into his game, we could well have a slim chance of acquiring him.

I’m not getting ahead of myself, but if we could push up into the European places before January, do you think we could attract a player like Sterling?

Patrick