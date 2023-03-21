Maybe it’s a good thing that Arsenal Women are considered the underdogs against Munich today

Since 2007, when they lifted the UEFA Women’s Cup, the Arsenal women have not won European silverware. Let’s face it, the Gunners have 5 points between them and the WSL table-toppers, Chelsea, so winning the WSL this season would be very unlikely; hence, the easier route to another piece of silverware this season is them winning the Women’s Champions League.

Winning it won’t be easy, and it starts tonight when they visit Bayern Munich, who host them in the competition’s quarter-finals at Allianz Arena. Ahead of their game Tuesday night, here are three things Jonas Eidevall and the girls ought to know.

1. Bayern Munich are nearly unbeatable At Home In The Champions League.

The German side has a record of 12 wins in the 13 games they have hosted an opponent. Only PSG has beaten them at home. Anyway, they are not only impressive in Europe, as they are currently unbeaten in 12 home games in all competitions.

2. Bayern Love Playing English Sides

An English side has yet to beat Bayern Munich at home. So far, only Chelsea has played them in the Champions League, and in these games, Bayern has beaten the Blues when they have visited either in the 2017–18 or 2020–21 seasons.

3. Arsenal’s Poor Champions League Quarter Finals Record

Arsenal have recently struggled to get past the Champions League quarterfinals. Arsenal are winless in their last five Champions League quarterfinals; they’ve lost four and drawn one.

Notably, in 14 Champions League games against German opposition, Arsenal only boasts 3 wins and has lost 9, drawing the other 2.

If history is to dictate Arsenal’s fortunes this evening, we may be in for a bad time. However, history is just history, and this resurgent Arsenal team can rewrite it, as they did against Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final, and in Lyon earlier in this season’s EWCL, where they were also underdogs….

Michelle Maxwell

Manuela Zinsberger discusses Arsenal Women’s clash with Bayern Munich

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….