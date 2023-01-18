Maybe it’s about time that Arsenal changed their Transfer Strategy?

Is it About Time Arteta and Edu Changed Their Transfer Strategy?

The Gunners failed to sign their top target this winter because they did not want to overpay. Mykhailo Mudryk is one of the top five targets. After Raphinha, Bruno Guimares, Lisandro Martinez, and Joao Felix, that Arteta has now failed to sign.

All of these players had the ability to help Arsenal, but Edu and Arteta did not believe they were in a position to make irresistible bids that would persuade these clubs to sanction the departures of these Arsenal-linked players.

“Mudryk absolutely set on Arsenal, but as reported throughout, #AFC had their own top-end valuation. Getting sucked into a bidding war has never been something they would engage in. Arsenal always focused on their bid and always said they would walk away if Shakhtar didn’t cave.” tweeted Ben Jacobs.

Other than Jacobs, Fabrizio Romano has also claimed Arsenal is not a fan of fighting with other teams for players, saying in his Caught Offside podcast, “I think Arsenal have a very clear strategy. I’m told they don’t want to overpay or enter into crazy bidding wars.”

Anyway, that’s the path (of not going into bidding wars) the Gunners have taken, but do you think it’s time to change things up? Personally, I believe it is.

Arsenal is now at the top, and staying there necessitates quality. Arteta previously preferred signing promising prospects, but after acquiring quality players such as Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, that may be the way forward.

Leave aside the unfathomable sum for which Mudryk could have been signed, if Arsenal wants to add quality, they may need to go big in the transfer window.

If it needs to go to a bidding war, Arsenal must be prepared to compete with the big boys.

