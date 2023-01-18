Maybe it’s about time that Arsenal changed their Transfer Strategy?

Is it About Time Arteta and Edu Changed Their Transfer Strategy?
The Gunners failed to sign their top target this winter because they did not want to overpay. Mykhailo Mudryk is one of the top five targets. After Raphinha, Bruno Guimares, Lisandro Martinez, and Joao Felix, that Arteta has now failed to sign.
All of these players had the ability to help Arsenal, but Edu and Arteta did not believe they were in a position to make irresistible bids that would persuade these clubs to sanction the departures of these Arsenal-linked players.
“Mudryk absolutely set on Arsenal, but as reported throughout, #AFC had their own top-end valuation. Getting sucked into a bidding war has never been something they would engage in. Arsenal always focused on their bid and always said they would walk away if Shakhtar didn’t cave.” tweeted Ben Jacobs.
— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 14, 2023
Other than Jacobs, Fabrizio Romano has also claimed Arsenal is not a fan of fighting with other teams for players, saying in his Caught Offside podcast, “I think Arsenal have a very clear strategy. I’m told they don’t want to overpay or enter into crazy bidding wars.”
Anyway, that’s the path (of not going into bidding wars) the Gunners have taken, but do you think it’s time to change things up? Personally, I believe it is.
Arsenal is now at the top, and staying there necessitates quality. Arteta previously preferred signing promising prospects, but after acquiring quality players such as Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, that may be the way forward.
Leave aside the unfathomable sum for which Mudryk could have been signed, if Arsenal wants to add quality, they may need to go big in the transfer window.
If it needs to go to a bidding war, Arsenal must be prepared to compete with the big boys.
Darren N
Absolutely not.
I’m happy with the Arsenal transfer strategy. The proof of the pudding is in the eating and being 8 points clear seems pretty good eating to me.
The proposed alternative “strategy” is to join clubs like Man Utd and Chelsea in overpaying. I have to say that’s not a smart idea.
Nor is it really possible – apart from the obvious issues, there’s financial regs, both UEFA and PL. Chelsea sold a lot of their CL winning players in recent times for decent amounts, they also made £106m in the CL run, so their position is very different to Arsenal’s.
What that means, in simple terms, is that right now Chelsea can spend more. What it also means is that Chelsea is taking a massive gamble on winning things. They are in danger of becoming the next Leeds Utd.
They are amortising the contracts over long periods – Mudryk was offered an 8.5 year contract because it spreads the fee in FSR terms over that time – that’s how the regs work.
The risk is that he flops and they have someone sitting there for 8+ years taking £200k a week and unable to offload him because no-one will pay that wage or anywhere near the fee Chelsea paid for him. They’ve done the same with other recent signings…
This is an *existential* risk. Chelsea may go bankrupt if this fails, as Leeds did when they pinned all their hopes on CL qualification. I really do *not* want Arsenal to do the same thing.
You are absolutely right IDKWIC. Good to read some common sense once and a while on this page 😉
Spot on mate, why pay over the top, why get into a bidding war, it is silly money that is being thrown around, Chelsea and City act like the loads of money Harry Enfield character of many years ago. They are crass, have no style, and no class. I prefer the way we go about our transfers. We only want players who want to play for us, the team we have are a bunch of excellent players who enjoy playing together, and enjoy the direction Arteta is taking them. Why do you think there is so much harmony among the players, staff, and fans. This is Arteta’s dream and so far it is coming true. Gone are the days of fans fighting and arguing amongst themselves, the only downside is that toxic so-called fan base on Youtube, which is still a cancer. I prefer we take things slowly and build up a system that will benefit Arsenal for years. Tell me which other club has this, that Arsenal are displaying?…No-one
We need backup players. Good players who are Premiership ready. Leandro Trossard is at his peak, has at least two top years ahead, scores goals and plays the Arteta way. Not expensive.
We desperately need midfield cover for THIS year. If we end up like last January we will get burn out and injuries and we will falter. Life is real and not based on magic. We CAN slip up with a couple of injuries….just factual reality. Trossard is a no brainer. Yes he is older but experienced, scores against the best and plays progressive football. He is fit and ready. For a midfield player why not Tielemans who is available?
Change something that has given us a decent chance of actaully competing for the title??
Bad idea.
We need to keep going down this route and not change just because it is maybe working better, or rather quicker, than planned.
If Arsenal/Edu/Arteta do not consolidate and we get injuries, what do you fantasize will happen? It’s not theory….it’s reality. Would you *&%$ up another year? Thankfully Arteta WILL get a couple of players cause he knows what we need. ‘Not change’? You mean do the same as last year and screw the January window up?
Last year was also part of the rebuilding project, and the fact that we didn’t run around like headless chickens buying players, that don’t fit our profile, is very much what has given us the team, we have now.
Only people, who don’t understand the neccessity for a good strategy think missing top 4 last year was a big set-back. It was not, as most can see.
Yes Arsenal needs to change their transfer strategy, not necessarily to a bidding war contest far from that.
They need to develop lots of strategies as opposing clubs begin to fight dirty , we knew all along Chelsea likes our targets we saw that with Raphinha.
Create Smoke screens, act as if we are intrested in lots of targets by doing that you can send them up the wrong tree while you zero in on your targets.
Agents are key in today market whether we like them or not develop that relationship and deal with them generously, they can make life a lot easier.
Be much more decisive when perusing our target, it was Alex Furgeston personal involvement and different tactics why Man United got Ronaldo and not Arsenal I am told, even though spoke to the kid first.
A got the feeling at time we weren’t sure Mudryk was the real deal , I still do.
But I see a massive room for improvement in our transfer dealings, still have an abundance of idea how we could improve.