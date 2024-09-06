Maybe it’s time for Arsenal to try Martinelli as our centre-forward against Spurs?

When he first emerged, Gabriel Martinelli’s eye for goal impressed many. Most PL fans assumed that after seeing how lethal he was in front of goal, he would eventually become a top striker. His position right now appears to be an out-and-out winger, but he isn’t excelling there right now, so shouldn’t Mikel Arteta give Martinelli a chance at being our Number 9 for Arsenal’s match against Spurs?

With Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking for someone to fill in at LCM against Tottenham (with Declan Rice and Mikel Merino not to feature in that game), I believe he will choose Kai Havertz. He’ll surely look to capitalise on the German international’s physicality and momentum. But with the German at midfield, Arteta will need to think about who plays striker.

Gabriel Jesus, who is recovering from an injury, may not start the NLD. There are other options for striking, but why isn’t the Arsenal No. 11 being considered?

There have been several reasons why the Brazilian hasn’t been at his best on the left wing, including instability consistent personell on the left side and Arteta’s alleged request for him to play out wide further from the box, which has prevented him from improving his stats.

Troy Deeney has criticised the Arsenal man for being so focused on scoring that he isn’t creating enough opportunities for his teammates. What if Arsenal capitalise on his hunger for goals and give him the keys to the attack versus Spurs?

Given his speed and clinicality, he may be a threat to Ange Postecoglou’s defence. Martinelli is a fantastic player, without a question, but his confidence isn’t where it should be. Giving him a run as a striker against Spurs and getting him on the scoresheet could be one way to get him fired up and regain his mojo.

I’d be confident in an Arsenal attack featuring Trossard, Martinelli, and Saka; what about you?

Sam P

