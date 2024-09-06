Maybe it’s time for Arsenal to try Martinelli as our centre-forward against Spurs?

When he first emerged, Gabriel Martinelli’s eye for goal impressed many. Most PL fans assumed that after seeing how lethal he was in front of goal, he would eventually become a top striker. His position right now appears to be an out-and-out winger, but he isn’t excelling there right now, so shouldn’t Mikel Arteta give Martinelli a chance at being our Number 9 for Arsenal’s match against Spurs?
With Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking for someone to fill in at LCM against Tottenham (with Declan Rice and Mikel Merino not to feature in that game), I believe he will choose Kai Havertz. He’ll surely look to capitalise on the German international’s physicality and momentum. But with the German at midfield, Arteta will need to think about who plays striker.
Gabriel Jesus, who is recovering from an injury, may not start the NLD. There are other options for striking, but why isn’t the Arsenal No. 11 being considered?
There have been several reasons why the Brazilian hasn’t been at his best on the left wing, including instability consistent personell on the left side and Arteta’s alleged request for him to play out wide further from the box, which has prevented him from improving his stats.
Troy Deeney has criticised the Arsenal man for being so focused on scoring that he isn’t creating enough opportunities for his teammates. What if Arsenal capitalise on his hunger for goals and give him the keys to the attack versus Spurs?
Given his speed and clinicality, he may be a threat to Ange Postecoglou’s defence. Martinelli is a fantastic player, without a question, but his confidence isn’t where it should be. Giving him a run as a striker against Spurs and getting him on the scoresheet could be one way to get him fired up and regain his mojo.
I’d be confident in an Arsenal attack featuring Trossard, Martinelli, and Saka; what about you?
Sam P
ADMIN COMMENT
We need a physically-dominant CF like Haaland to win EPL, not a small one like Jesus, Martinelli and Trossard, because Arteta’s system isn’t as good as Guardiola’s
It’s just one game though, and who knows, maybe GM can rediscover the form which made him so lethal 2-3 years ago. He seemed more at home as a striker, his skillset doesn’t really match LW a lot of the time, especially without close support and quick passing. He’s an aerial threat as well, people forget that. He’s bigger than Tevez, Aguero and Suarez, and we all know how they didn’t let height dictate their careers or impact.
However, I expect Arteta to go with a midfield of Jorginho/Timber, Partey as the 8 and Odegaard.
Martinelli’s hold-up play was awful when he started as a CF in EPL in 2021
Maybe he’s improved that aspect a little, but he’s been trained as an LW
His header was accurate in some cup games, but he’ll struggle to win the aerial balls against towering CBs
Yes – Yes and YES ! Would love to see him given a run there . I have no stats to back it up but I felt that he was not getting a lot of service last season . Most of the play/ball was going to Saka on the right . There were a few games when it really annoyed me .
Try Try Try. What utter nonsense. How long has Arteta been at Arsenal???? Try Try Try and get are striker. He and Jasper Edu have had plenty of time to find a half decent striker. This hasn’t been an overnight issue with Arsenal,,, it stems back to when they agreed to rip up Aubameyang’s contract. It’s ridiculous when you think about it. This transfer window is an absolute debacle. They haven’t rectified certain positions that need rectifying. Edu told the world to be excited about this transfer window. WHAT IS THERE TO BE EXCITED ABOUT THIS ONE???? If Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Raya, or Havertz gets seriously injured, what is there????? FACTS,,, Trossard’s agent, on the request of Trossard himself requested a transfer move to Saudi. It’s common knowledge. Goes to show the all is not well at THE ARSENAL. If Arsenal don’t win the Premier League,, expect the likes of William Saliba go to Real Madrid. The lad is ambitious and wants to win major trophies. And for the record, Real Madrid have expressed an interest in William Saliba for quite a while. Saka is the same. Big European clubs are circling around saka. These players play to win major trophies. They don’t play to become brides maids two consecutive seasons. These players want major trophies. Nearly 800 million pounds spent, and no major trophies won. I can’t imagine Martinelli as a striker,,,, he wouldn’t know where the GOALPOSTS are for a start,,, his head is down for a start, and doesn’t look up. So how the hell is he going to score. Arsenal have been screaming out for a striker since Aubameyang had his contact ripped up. This hasn’t been an overnight issue. It’s been brewing for some years. There are some Arsenal FANS/SUPPORTERS that are like Ostriches and bury their heads in the sand over the true reality of what is going on at Arsenal. Stan Kronke doesn’t care about trophies. TOP FOUR is his only priority. He made it quite clear the moment he took full control of Arsenal. He said, ” I’M NOT HERE TO WIN TROPHIES “. Some people have very short memories of the past
He has, post transfer window, a limited “striker” pack to shuffle (although there was an opportunity – at least – over ten weeks to add a card to it). However, we are where we are so it may be worth a try. Sometimes these experiments work out spectacularly well, you never know.
He would no doubt have his moments but overall imo not a good fit for striker.