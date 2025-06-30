Maybe Martinelli could do with a reset, especially as another cash-rich club register their interest

Gabriel Martinelli may be Arsenal’s first-choice left winger on paper, but the club appear determined to recruit a top-tier option as part of their attacking rebuild in this summer transfer window.

The decision to target a new left winger strongly suggests that the technical staff feel Martinelli has not delivered what they demand from that position.

Arsenal eyeing a refresh in attack

With Arsenal looking to revitalise their front line, Martinelli may also benefit from a fresh start elsewhere to rediscover his best form.

While he has not progressed as hoped at Arsenal, a move to a counter-attacking side (that regularly creates one-on-one situations with defenders) could allow him to rediscover the explosive threat he showed in the 2022–23 season.

If he stays, and Arsenal do sign a new winger (with Rodrygo and Eberechi Eze heavily linked), Martinelli may find himself relegated to a back-up role. That would risk a steep decline in his stock.

If Arsenal are shrewd, now could be the time to cash in on the Brazilian.

Al Nassr join Bayern Munich in pursuit of Martinelli

Bayern Munich have already shown strong interest after missing out on a £49 million move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

While Arsenal are bracing for offers for Martinelli, they now face additional interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Al Nassr had initially targeted Luis Díaz, but the Colombian is unlikely to leave Anfield.

When Barcelona enquired about him, Liverpool made it clear he was not for sale.

With Al Nassr prepared to spend €85 million (£72 million) on Díaz, a move for Martinelli would likely require a bid in a similar range, as reported by Ben Jacobs. (Givemesport)

Martinelli’s departure could end up being a major positive for Arsenal this summer.

If Martinelli is replaced by someone who can take on right backs, provide assists, and score goals (mirroring Bukayo Saka’s influence on the opposite flank), the team may not suffer his absence.

Leandro Trossard is staying. A win-now winger is expected to arrive.

Trossard could serve as back-up for another season. Kai Havertz, who will share minutes with the incoming number nine, can also play wide. Gabriel Jesus, once fit, is another option on the left.

In a summer when inflated bids are being rejected for average talent, Arsenal could realistically fetch more than £60 million for their number 11.

Those funds could significantly boost Mikel Arteta’s transfer budget and bring him closer to landing his top striking target.

And we both know if Arsenal manage to sign Alexander Isak, it could be game over for the rest.

Controversial I know. But what are your thoughts?

Daniel O

