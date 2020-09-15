Maybe Ozil can have one last dance to glory before moving on?

Ozil’s Last Dance? by AI
When news that Arsenal had signed Ozil broke in the summer of 2014, it sent the fanbase into a reverie not seen since Sol Campbell appeared with Arsene Wenger at a press conference with a mischievous smile, and for good reason. Mesut Ozil was the world’s premier playmaker, clocking an astounding 80 assists in three seasons at Real Madrid. Arsenal had signed one of the most talented professionals in the world and that was enough to send a success-starved fanbase into heaven.
77 assists, three FA cups, and 350,000 euros a week later, Ozil is on the fringes of the squad, ignored by two consecutive managerial appointments. Has it been worth it?
Yes, all things considered. Ozil led Arsenal’s strongest push for the title in years. Ozil made Arsenal competitive again. Ozil gave us moments worth their weight in gold. Who can forget the goal against Ludogorets? A thing of such kinetic beauty it’s a wonder why it is not yet a United Nations heritage moment. Ozil was a star in his prime playing for The Arsenal and other stars came in his wake. Imagine if we did not have Ozil in the late Wenger years, how less of a side we would have been.
Now it is his last season. Unless he takes an unprecedented paycut, Ozil will leave England. He has repeated it again and again: he is available to play if the coach chooses him. Why, then, is Ozil constantly out of the squad? Perhaps all the rumours about the clauses in his contract if he plays or is an unused substitute explain it. One thing is clear, Arsenal pay less when Ozil does not play. But how does it make sense, when you agreed to pay so much and suddenly realize you might have agreed to too much.
When Mikel Arteta came in, he promised each and every player a new slate. Ozil came back in and performed well. And then he was out again. Maybe the suits in the upper offices had informed Arteta that the mercurial 10 couldn’t continue playing. Maybe Ozil suddenly stopped training well, or maybe the club has agreed across the board that Ozil’s performances, while still potentially good, was just not worth all the money he would be paid. And you wonder why Ozil refused to take a further cut to his wages.
Arteta has recently been upgraded to the status of manager which means he gets more power in the decisions taken up there. Maybe that will represent a new break for Ozil, whose time at Arsenal will now be defined by all these maybes.
If Ozil gets his break, then this season represents Ozil’s last dance in England. Arsenal currently suffer from a dire lack of creativity and Ozil being reintegrated back into the squad can serve as an internal answer to that.
He has shown several times in his career that he can put in the work and graft to play for Mourinho and Arteta amonst others. We all know that a renaissamce is not beyond the possible and that there’s nothing better than a curtain closer.
If the droopy German can help Arsenal qualify for the Champions League, he can leave with a good legacy and Ozil would have been definitely worth it.
Agboola Israel
Ozil will never play another Premier league game for Arsenal.He is not in Arteta’s plans.Why do you think Atrteta is after Partey and Aouar?
no woorries, one daylight will come when arteta will see no one to play due to injuries and he will have no option accept the rejected now and that day the rejected OZIL will have all his slasher tactics to make the coach to think
Great footballer in his younger days.
One of the best in his position in entire history. Mercurial talent no doubt. Fantastic human being and kind hearted.
All that being said, it’s sad he’s declined. Players come and go, players rise and decline. Ozil done do his fair share, he’s been on decline for a couple of years.
I love the man, I loved the footballer more than anyone else when he joined, that don’t mean I hate the footballer now though.
I’ve just come to terms with the fact that he’s not the footballer I loved anymore, time to let go. He’s declined and he really can’t live up to our expectations. It’s why fans keep complaining everyday, not me, I don’t complain about him because I know what to expect from him.
You’ll be clearly delusional if you expect Ozil to put up his prime performance this season.
There’ll always be moments and flashes of brilliance, but to expect him to do what he used to do is called asking for too much.
He’s just another player now that has played his best football and need to just go enjoy himself in another club with less pressure.
The delusion is the same thing as Spurs fans expectations from Dele Alli?
That one is very sad, Alli peaked at 22. I can’t believe a player peaked at 22, his best years are behind him. All he does now is play average, he will have flashes of brilliance once a while, but he won’t do it the way it’s needed anymore.
An there’s no shame in that.
I see no shame in a player declining, it’s only sad when it happens early.
Ozil declined earlier than other world class players do too.
This season I really have nothing against him just like last season, I have no expectations from him.
When he plays, if he performs I’ll applaud him, if he doesn’t perform, there’s no point moaning because I know I wasn’t expecting him to.
At the end of the season, the relationship between both parties will end.
There’ll be peace, the man will find peace and happiness elsewhere, and Arsenal will move on and find peace in its fanbase too
Eddie, I am honestly quite touched at how kind, mature and sheer nice you are! Though much older than you, as I believe, I cannot even approach your big heart. My many comments on Ozil are well known and will not be repeated ever again. I have sworn not to talk about him directly ever again, after his post!
Haha yeah Jon you’re definitely much older than I am. Its why even when we don’t agree on views, I still respect your opinions, and thanks for the compliment.
I just learnt earlier how to live and deal with whole Ozil debacle.
The moment you accept he’s not going back to his former self and you expect less from him, then you stop worrying about if he plays or not, because at the end of the season? He’ll be gone, so patience from my side is the game right now
One of the finest players to have ever played for Arsenal. Such a pity it had to come to this stage. Non footballing issues have taken the forefront and footballing quality and talent have taken a backburner. If the Club feels it has to pay Ozil more if he plays more, if that is the policy, nothing could be sadder. We currently have no proven creative midfielder in our ranks, so why not use Ozil against teams that sit deep to defend. We are short of quality and numbers in the midfield, so why not use Ozil? If the media and certain members in the Arsenal hierarchy in their suits are hell bent on robbing this great footballer of his peace and happiness, it is so bad. Human memory is short and people easily forget his contribution to the Arsenal cause and the great times he had with Arsenal. Hope MA gives one last chance for this wonderful asset of Arsenal. Certainly the team success should be at the forefront of MA’s decision making process and if Ozil fits into his plans than he should certainly play again for Arsenal.
Gunner for life, I personally don’t rate Ozil (on performances for the Arsenal over career) among the top 6 midfielders I have seen play for the Club.
Why do people continue with conspiracy theories? Given the way Arteta wants Arsenal to play, the only formation I can see Ozil being successful in, would be with Partey as box to box midfielder and a DM like Diawara to do his tackling and ball recovery for him.
Oh, And Arsenal are preparing to offer Lacazette a 2 years extension offer.
Like it’s always been, Arteta ain’t in haste to sell him or Bellerin. If high offer came in, they would’ve been sold, but right now seems they ain’t going anywhere, he’ll be offered an extension.
We need to move players out before we finalize any deal for either Aouar or Partey.
Martinez was homegrown. We’ve lost him and Runar isn’t homegrown.
So to get Partey and Aouar, three non home grown players need to get sold.
Torriera 🔁 Runa
Sokratis 🔁 Aouar?
Kolasinac/Guendouzi 🔁 Partey?
Kolasinac wants to fight for his spot.
Guendouzi already turned down two offers. So you see where the problem lies? Why it’s hard to bring in a player now if we don’t move.
Everything isn’t about money money like everyone of you think.
Torreira and Martinez’s deal alone is enough to cover for Partey
Sorry, Eddie. I just don’t see us shifting out enough to get all three (Runa, Aouar and Partey). Kolasinac and Guendouzi are like Ozil. Willing to warm the bench. As are more of them..
We bought them and now we’re stuck with them!
That’s the problem the club is facing right now. Moving out players.
If we don’t move out at least three non home grown players we’ll only get Runa and one of Aouar/Partey for Torreira & Sokratis.
Kolasinac actually wants to fight for his spot, though there are interested clubs, but none has made a bid yet.
I’m thinking some of the players don’t want to leave under Arteta and are willing to fight, but isn’t it too late? We need them to leave to bring in better players
Kolasinac & Guendozi ,following Ozil in that dirty stinking attitude. Move all three to train with the U18s. Sad this player power has risen its ugly head. Good Mikel has stood like a man, not bowing down to some minuscule fan pressure.
Eddie, what a great point about wanting to play under Arteta – that is why I really don’t understand the way Martinez has acted.
As for being too late though, if we don’t sign anyone else, then we go with what we have and, to date, they are doing a really good job.
Perhaps KEN, he just thought he would not MUCH play under Arteta? The fact he was not picked for the Fulham game was probably thelast straw for him. I do not however say I think he was necessarily right in his thinking. We shall never know now! But, correctly, each human should make their own career decisons.
What stinking attitude though Loose Cannon. Kolasinac though not a good defender is still an option for LB. If he wants to fight and play under Arteta, should you applaud his will?
He needs to be sold but at least his intentions are good?
Why the comment about him? Guendouzi likewise
The decision not to have Özil play after the restart is clearly not sporting. If the players replacing him were better it would be normal for him not to play but none of them managed to do 50% of what Özil does in creativity. He was not selected for Fulham so as not to give credit to the fact that he was dismissed by a simple decision of the management for not having accepted the pay cut. Özil isn’t crazy and when he says he’s ready and deserves to play, he really is. The players, when they do not deserve to play, do not claim a starting position. Arsenal lose a lot without Özil and it’s a shame for our club and for club fans and football fans
Alaoui, if you keep repeating the conspiracy theories often enough, you might believe them, but it doesn’t work for me. Results don’t lie, the team is winning and the defense has improved.
Are you his agent in disguise? Pre lock down he played and can you enlighten me with his worthwhile contributions? Don’t tell me he used the showers and the flush and the canteen facilities.
Something hidden is behind his constant omission entirely from the match day squad. I can’t imagine how a highest paid player in the squad being overlook , doesn’t even make the bench and MA choosing the youngsters over Ozil on the bench is a bit too far. I think somethings which are not clear to we fans is behind this. Ozil is not that bad a footballer who can t make even the bench. Let’s be realistic , we need an answer and MA should be able to address this soon, we can’t keep going like this all season . It could be a disruption to the dressing room. Because i am sure Ozil team mates are also confused and need an explanation to this.
I couldn’t believe what I saw from our bench against Liverpool in the community shield match.
Leno, Cedric, Saliba, Kolasinac, Olayinka, Willock, Nelson, Smith Rowe, John-Jules
Olayinka, Willock, Smith Rowe, John-Jules on the bench and our highest earner Ozil couldn t make the bench. Let’s wise up, something hidden is behind it and we need an answer because I am sure MA and Ozil are not the problem it must be upstairs in the board. Before lock down , ozil was in the team and trying his best when called upon. We need someone to shed some light to this because I am sure Ozil can never refuse to play or train hard.