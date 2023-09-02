Maybe Arsenal should try Kai Havertz as a winger – Saka backup maybe?

Mikel Arteta, playing Kai Havertz as a left-sided No. 8 for Arsenal, has been a great disappointment so far. There’s pressure on the Spaniard to drop the German international from his line-up. Even if he’s dropped, a permanent solution will need to be found for how to get the best out of the £65 million signing, which leads me to ask why he can’t be given a winger role. I ask that, as the Gooners obviously wouldn’t want him playing as the striker or as an attacking midfielder.

Havertz could flourish as a winger; his versatility and creativity could pose a huge threat to opposing fullbacks. His dribbling skills and ability to cut inside could stretch their defence, creating channels for Arsenal’s forwards to exploit. Additionally, his aerial prowess could be a game-changer during set pieces, where Arsenal has shown potential. His height and timing could lead to scoring opportunities, adding an extra dimension to Arsenal’s attack.

Havertz not playing at midfield could give Mikel Arteta every opportunity to unleash one of the strongest midfield set-ups he could ever. He may play Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice together or introduce either one of Leandro Trossard, Fabio Veira, or Emile Smith-Rowe as the left-sided No. 8.

About which side Havertz plays in the wings, he may be the Bukayo Saka back-up Arteta has always wished to sign this summer. Arteta must find the best way to use Havertz’s skills soon.

Darren N

