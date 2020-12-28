“Maybe that would be a good bit of business.” Campbell reckons Arsenal star should be sold

Despite putting in a fine performance for Arsenal in their game against Chelsea, it seems that Kevin Campbell doesn’t fancy Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard has come in for some criticisms in recent games, but in the game against the Blues, he was one of Arsenal’s best players.

There have been rumours that he may leave the club with Barcelona being one team that can lure him away from the Emirates.

This is because he grew up in the Spanish side’s youth system before moving to Arsenal nine years ago.

While fans who like him would want him to remain at the club, Campbell is encouraging Arsenal to cash in on him.

He says that the Spaniard loves Barcelona as it is his boyhood team and probably selling him for a few million pounds isn’t such a bad idea.

Asked by Football Insider if Arsenal would sell the right back next summer, Campbell said:

“Bellerin, by his own admission, has not been ripping trees up. He was getting exposed at times.

“Maitland-Niles really sured up the right-hand side when he came in earlier this month. The performances were a lot more solid, especially on that right-hand side.

“There is a question to be asked of Bellerin and a lot of fans are asking it. Will the club sell him?

“There is rumours of Barcelona’s interest. It is his boyhood club, the club he loves and maybe that would be a good bit of business.”

Bellerin is one of the oldest members of the current Arsenal team but this is probably the best time to cash in on him.