Wrighty believes that Declan Rice may just need some rest to recharge his batteries?

Arsenal players, particularly Declan Rice, could be rather tired after the Christmas glut of fixtures, which could explain why they haven’t been at their best in recent games.

Ian Wright said so in his latest admissions on the Kelly and Wrighty show, and I couldn’t argue but agree with these claims: “That’s exactly what they need now – a nice break – because there are a lot of things that need to be done. The last couple of games, if you look at Declan, I think you’re starting to see a bit of weariness. It’s not just giving the ball away, it’s that he’s doing so much, and I think this break is perfect for him as well.”

There’s no doubting how reliable Declan Rice has been for Arsenal in recent months. He is one of the players Arsenal signed for a particular job, and he has “over delivered.”

However, as Wright has said, Mikel Arteta must know that he cannot rely exclusively on Rice. Another great central midfielder could be needed this winter. If Arsenal signs a Joao Palhinha or a Douglas Luiz, they will be able to rest Rice while still fielding a capable midfield combination.

With Arsenal’s FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League fixtures coming up in the coming months, Arteta will need to be able to replenish the team on a regular basis. He must take advantage of the winter transfer window to sign quality players on whom he can rely in this team rotation to prevent burn out from our star players.

Darren N

