Maybe the international break will be a good thing for Arsenal

How good will this international break prove to be?

After the disappointing result over the weekend and the inconsistent performances over the past few weeks with the 1-0 losses to Manchester City and Leicester City, will this international break be a blessing? I certainly hope so otherwise we are pretty much screwed as a team!

We know managers, after losses like this, tend to want to get straight back out there to be able to bounce back and not have any defeats hanging over their heads for too long. But I believe that this international break has come at a good time for our boys because clearly things are not working anymore, for whatever reason that may be, and it is clear to see that there is a lot more work that Arsenal need to do. They really just need to wake up and act like they actually want to play!

Ideally, we would have liked to be able to have another game in quick succession so we could try to get back to winning ways but as that is not going to be the case, Arteta now has to analyse deeper than he has done previously in order to work out what is going wrong.

He has the talent at his disposal, and the squad strength and individual talent and ability he has in his squad is just something else. It is not like he has a team of players that just won’t win anything, because we have seen they are more than capable of winning as a team and winning trophies too.

But now what’s done is done, and maybe the break will be a good thing for everyone to reassess their game play and for Arteta to get his tactics bang on. This will be a crucial period for our boys when they return from the last pointless international break of the calendar year!

Shenel Osman